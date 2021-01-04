²°º¬¤«¤é¿â¤ì¤ëÀã²ò¤±¿å¤¬Åà¤Ã¤Æ¤Ç¤­¤ë¡Ö¤Ä¤é¤é¡×¤ò¤Ý¤­¤Ã¤ÈÀÞ¤Ã¤Æ¡¢»×¤ï¤º¥¢¥¤¥¹¥­¥ã¥ó¥Ç¥£¡¼¤Î¤è¤¦¤Ë¤Ê¤á¤Æ¤·¤Þ¤Ã¤¿¤³¤È¤¬¤¢¤ë¿Í¤â¤¤¤ë¤Ï¤º¡£¤½¤ó¤Ê¤Ä¤é¤é¤ò¿©¤Ù¤ë¹Ô°Ù¤Ï¡ÖÄ»¤Î¥Õ¥ó¤ò¿©¤Ù¤ë¤³¤È¤ÈÆ±¤¸¤³¤È¤À¡×¤È¡¢¥¢¥á¥ê¥«¤Îµ¤¸õ³Ø¼Ô¤¬·Ù¹ð¤¹¤ë¥à¡¼¥Ó¡¼¤òTikTok¤äTwitter¤Ç¸ø³«¡£TikTok¤Î¥à¡¼¥Ó¡¼¤Ï¤ª¤è¤½260Ëü·ï¤Î¤¤¤¤¤Í¤ò½¸¤á¡¢Twitter¤Ç¤Ï194Ëü²ó°Ê¾å¤ÎºÆÀ¸²ó¿ô¤òµ­Ï¿¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

Poopsicles: Meteorologist warns icicle eaters are likely licking bird feces

https://nypost.com/2020/12/31/poopsicles-meteorologist-warns-icicle-eaters-are-likely-licking-bird-feces/

¥«¥ó¥¶¥¹½£¤Ë½»¤àµ¤¸õ³Ø¼Ô¤Î¥«¥Æ¥£¡¦¥Ë¥³¥é¥¦»á¤Ï¡¢TikTok¤ÈTwitter¤Ë¡Ö¤Ä¤é¤é¤ò¿©¤Ù¤Ê¤¤¤Ç¡×¤ÈÁÊ¤¨¤«¤±¤ë¥à¡¼¥Ó¡¼¤ò¸ø³«¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

¥à¡¼¥Ó¡¼¤ÎÃæ¤Ç¥Ë¥³¥é¥¦»á¤Ï¡Ö»ä¤Ïµ¤¸õ³Ø¼Ô¤È¤·¤Æ³§¤µ¤ó¤Ë·Ù¹ð¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£¤Ä¤é¤é¤¬¤Ç¤­¤ë¤Î¤Ï²°º¬¤«¤éÍÏ¤±¤¿¿å¤¬·úÊª¤ÎÂ¦ÌÌ¤ËÎ®¤ì¤ÆÍî¤Á¤ë¤«¤é¤Ç¤¹¡£²°º¬¤Î¾å¤Ë¤ÏÂ¾¤Ë²¿¤¬¤¢¤ë¤«ÃÎ¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¤«¡©Ä»¤Î¥Õ¥ó¤Ç¤¹¡×¤È½Ò¤Ù¡¢¤Ä¤é¤é¤ò¿©¤Ù¤ë¤³¤È¤ÏÉÔ±ÒÀ¸¤Ç¤¢¤ë¤È»ØÅ¦¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¼ÂºÝ¡¢Ä»¤Î¥Õ¥ó¤Ë¤Ï¿©ÃæÆÇ¤Î¸¶°ø¤È¤Ê¤ë¥µ¥ë¥â¥Í¥é¤ä¥«¥ó¥Ô¥í¥Ð¥¯¥¿¡¼¡¢¥ª¥¦¥àÉÂ¥¯¥é¥ß¥¸¥¢¡¢Ä»¥¤¥ó¥Õ¥ë¥¨¥ó¥¶¥¦¥¤¥ë¥¹¤Ê¤É¤¬´Þ¤Þ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë²ÄÇ½À­¤¬¤¢¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

Twitter¤Ç¤Î¥Ë¥³¥é¥¦»á¤ÎÁÊ¤¨¤ËÂÐ¤·¡¢¤µ¤Þ¤¶¤Þ¤Ê¥³¥á¥ó¥È¤¬¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡Öµ¤¸õ³Ø¼Ô¤¸¤ã¤Ê¤¤¤È¤½¤ó¤Ê¤³¤È¤â¤ï¤«¤é¤Ê¤¤¤È¤Ï»×¤Ã¤Æ¤â¤¤¤Ê¤«¤Ã¤¿¡×

¡Ö¤³¤Î¥á¥Ã¥»¡¼¥¸¤Ï¡¢²¿¤â¤«¤â¤ò¶²¤ì¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ë°é¤Æ¤é¤ì¤¿¥ß¥ì¥Ë¥¢¥ëÀ¤Âå¤äZÀ¤Âå¤Ë¤è¤ë¤â¤Î¤Ç¤¹¡£40ºÐ°Ê¾å¤Î»ä¤¿¤Á¤ÎÂ¿¤¯¤Ï»Ò¤É¤â¤Îº¢¤Ë¤Ä¤é¤é¤ò¿©¤Ù¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¤¬¡¢À¸¤­»Ä¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£´ñÀ×¤Ç¤¹¡ª¡×¤È¤¤¤¦Craig»á¤Î¥ê¥×¥é¥¤¤Ï¡¢400·ï°Ê¾å¤Î¥Ä¥¤¡¼¥È¤¬½¸¤Þ¤ë¤Û¤É¤Î·ãÏÀ¤òµ¯¤³¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

¡ÖÈà½÷¤ÏÊ¸»ú¤É¤ª¤êÅà¤Ã¤¿Ä»¤Î¥Õ¥ó¤ò¿©¤Ù¤ë¤Ê¤È¤¤¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤À¤±¤Ê¤Î¤Ë¡¢¤¢¤Ê¤¿¤Ï¤½¤ì¤òÀ¤Âå´Ö¤ÎÌäÂê¤Ë¤¹¤êÂØ¤¨¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡×

¡ÖCraig»á¤Î¤è¤¦¤Ê¿Í¤¬¤¤¤ë¤«¤é¡¢»ä¤¿¤Á¤Î¹ñ¤Ç¤Ï¹âÂ®Æ»Ï©¤ÎÉ¸¼±¤Ë¤Þ¤Ç¼ê¤òÀö¤¦¤è¤¦¤ËÉ½¼¨¤µ¤ì¤ë¤È¤¤¤¦¤ï¤±¤Ç¤¹¡×¤Ê¤É¡¢Craig»á¤Î¥ê¥×¥é¥¤¤Ë¤ÏÈãÈ½¤¬½¸Ãæ¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

¤Ê¤ª¡¢¥Ë¥³¥é¥¦»á¤ÏÂ¾¤Ë¤â¡Ö¤Ä¤é¤é¤ò´°Á´ÈÈºá¤Ë»È¤¦¤³¤È¤Ï¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤»¤ó¡£¤Ä¤é¤é¤¬½½Ê¬¤ËÂç¤­¤±¤ì¤ÐÁê¼ê¤Î¹ü¤òÀÞ¤ë²ÄÇ½À­¤Ï¤¢¤ê¤Þ¤¹¤¬¡¢¤¢¤Þ¤ê¤Ë¤â²õ¤ì¤ä¤¹¤¤¤Î¤ÇÆÍ¤­»É¤¹¤³¤È¤Ï¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤»¤ó¡×¤È¸ì¤ê¡¢¼ÂºÝ¤ËÂç¤­¤Ê¤Ä¤é¤é¤òÆÍ¤­»É¤·¤¿ÍÍ»Ò¤ò¥à¡¼¥Ó¡¼¤Ç¸ø³«¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

A worrying amount of people have been asking me this recently ????

Icicles can break bones if they¡Çre large enough, but they won¡Çt impale you, they¡Çre too fragile❄️