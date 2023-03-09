イーロン・マスクが障害のあるTwitter元従業員を中傷し謝罪に追い込まれる
イーロン・マスク氏はTwitterのCEOに就任して以降、従業員の大量解雇を続けています。そんな中、マスク氏が筋ジストロフィーを患っている元従業員と対話し、元従業員をからかうツイートを放ちました。差別的とも捉えられるツイートの後、マスク氏は間違いを認めて謝罪しています。
The reality is that this guy (who is independently wealthy) did no actual work, claimed as his excuse that he had a disability that prevented him from typing, yet was simultaneously tweeting up a storm.
Can’t say I have a lot of respect for that.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2023
マスク氏の差別的とも捉えられる発言は、Twitterを解雇された元従業員ハラルドゥル・トルレイフソン氏との会話の中で飛び出しました。会話の流れは以下の通り。
まず、2023年3月7日にトルレイフソン氏がマスク氏に宛てて「私の仕事用PCへのアクセスが、9日前に他の約200人の従業員と共に切断されました。しかし、人事部に問い合わせても解雇されたのか否か確認できません。また、マスク氏は私のメールに返信してくれません。このツイートを多くの人がリツイートしたら、私のツイートに応じてくれるでしょうか」というツイートを送信しました。
Dear @elonmusk ????
9 days ago the access to my work computer was cut, along with about 200 other Twitter employees.
However your head of HR is not able to confirm if I am an employee or not. You've not answered my emails.
Maybe if enough people retweet you'll answer me here?— Halli (@iamharaldur) March 6, 2023
マスク氏は、トルレイフソン氏のツイートから約4時間後に「どんな仕事をしていましたか？」と返信。
What work have you been doing?— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2023
その後、トルレイフソン氏は「仕事内容をツイートすると守秘義務に反することになります。弁護士から書面での許可を取り付けてください」と返信し、マスク氏が「(仕事内容のツイートが)承認されました。続けてください」と返したため、トルレイフソン氏は自身の仕事内容に関するツイートを開始しました。
It’s approved, you go ahead— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2023
トルレイフソン氏のツイートによると、同氏はTwitter社内でSaaS契約に関するプロジェクトを手動し、約50万ドル(約6850万円)の経費削減を実現したとのこと。トルレイフソン氏は他にも「Twitter全体の設計プロセスの改善」「クリティカル・デザインの導入」「新規ユーザーに焦点を当てるように社内に促した」などの成果をアピールしています。また、トルレイフソン氏は慈善活動にも注力しており、故郷アイスランドのレイキャビクに車椅子用のスロープを1000個作成した活動が国連とアイスランド大統領からたたえられています。
Among others:
- led the effort to save about $500k on one SaaS contract. Supported closing down many others
- led prioritization of design projects across the company to make sure we were able to deliver with a small team— Halli (@iamharaldur) March 7, 2023
さらに、トルレイフソン氏は「明確にしておきますが、マスク氏には私を解雇する正当な権利があります。しかし、解雇が実施される際は文書でも何でもいいので通知が必要です。私は9日間にわたってマスク氏や関係者に解雇の確認を求めましたが、得られるものはありませんでした」と述べ、解雇そのものは受け入れるものの、解雇通知がないことを問題視する姿勢を示していました。
To be clear. You have every right to lay me off. That's totally fair and fine.
But usually people are told when that happens. Maybe with a letter or something.
Which didn't happen for 9 days despite multiple emails to you and others.— Halli (@iamharaldur) March 7, 2023
ところが、マスク氏は上記の一連のツイートとは異なるスレッドで「実際のところ、この裕福で独立した人(トルレイフソン氏)は仕事をしていません。彼は『タイピングできない障害』を言い訳としていますが、彼は嵐のような勢いでツイートしています。あまり尊敬できるとは言えません」と述べ、筋ジストロフィーを患っているトルレイフソン氏をからかうようなツイートを投稿しました。
The reality is that this guy (who is independently wealthy) did no actual work, claimed as his excuse that he had a disability that prevented him from typing, yet was simultaneously tweeting up a storm.
Can’t say I have a lot of respect for that.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2023
マスク氏の上記の発言の後、トルレイフソン氏は筋ジストロフィーの症状に悩まされつつもサービス開発やマーケティングを行う企業「ueno.」を設立したことを挙げつつ、自らの力で「裕福で独立」した状態を築き上げてきたと主張しています。
We worked for more or less every big tech company.
We grew fast and made money. I think that's what you are referring to when you say independently wealthy?
That I independently made my money, as opposed to say, inherited an emerald mine.— Halli (@iamharaldur) March 7, 2023
加えて、トルレイフソン氏は「私は1度に1時間〜2時間なら文章を書き続けられます。これはTwitter1.0(マスク氏に買収される前のTwitter)では問題ありませんでした。なぜなら、私はシニアディレクターであり、私の主な仕事はチームの活動を支援し、戦略的な道筋を示すことだったからです」と述べ、筋ジストロフィーの症状が仕事に影響を与えることはなかったとアピールしています。
I can however write for an hour or two at a time.
This wasn't a problem in Twitter 1.0 since I was a senior director and my job was mostly to help teams move forward, give them strategic and tactical guidance.— Halli (@iamharaldur) March 7, 2023
さらに、トルレイフソン氏と共に仕事に取り組んだ経験のあるダニエル・ホートン氏は「トルレイフソン氏の才能と謙虚さは世界クラスです。『仕事をしていなかった』というのは誤解であると確信しています」と述べ、トルレイフソン氏の能力の高さを強調しています。
As someone who has worked directly with @iamharaldur during a turnaround, this is super disappointing to see. Not only is his work ethic next level, his talent and humility are world class. Exactly the kind of person you want on your team when the odds are stacked. I feel certain… https://t.co/Hk5nW1Y9ab— Daniel Houghton (@danielhoughton) March 7, 2023
ホートン氏のツイートを受けて、マスク氏は「あなたの投稿を受けて、私はトルレイフソン氏とのビデオ通話に臨み、彼が言おうとしていたことを理解しました。Twitterでコミュニケーションするより、実際に話す方がずっといいです」とツイートし、トルレイフソン氏と意見の合致に至ったことを報告しました。
Based on your comment, I just did a videocall with Halli to figure out what’s real vs what I was told. It’s a long story.
Better to talk to people than communicate via tweet.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2023
また、マスク氏は「トルレイフソン氏の状況について誤解していたことについて、謝罪したいと思います」と述べ、トルレイフソン氏の症状をからっかた件について謝罪しました。同時に「トルレイフソン氏はTwitterに残ることを検討しています」とも述べ、人事判断を変更する可能性も示唆しています。
I would like to apologize to Halli for my misunderstanding of his situation. It was based on things I was told that were untrue or, in some cases, true, but not meaningful.
He is considering remaining at Twitter.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2023