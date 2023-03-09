イーロン・マスク氏はTwitterのCEOに就任して以降、従業員の大量解雇を続けています。そんな中、マスク氏が筋ジストロフィーを患っている元従業員と対話し、元従業員をからかうツイートを放ちました。差別的とも捉えられるツイートの後、マスク氏は間違いを認めて謝罪しています。

Can’t say I have a lot of respect for that.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2023

マスク氏の差別的とも捉えられる発言は、Twitterを解雇された元従業員ハラルドゥル・トルレイフソン氏との会話の中で飛び出しました。会話の流れは以下の通り。

まず、2023年3月7日にトルレイフソン氏がマスク氏に宛てて「私の仕事用PCへのアクセスが、9日前に他の約200人の従業員と共に切断されました。しかし、人事部に問い合わせても解雇されたのか否か確認できません。また、マスク氏は私のメールに返信してくれません。このツイートを多くの人がリツイートしたら、私のツイートに応じてくれるでしょうか」というツイートを送信しました。

9 days ago the access to my work computer was cut, along with about 200 other Twitter employees.

However your head of HR is not able to confirm if I am an employee or not. You've not answered my emails.

Maybe if enough people retweet you'll answer me here?— Halli (@iamharaldur) March 6, 2023