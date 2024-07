After losing his seventh straight fight, Julio de Jesus [27-, 24 KOs], who has an 89% KO ratio, clipped the referee around the ear as he awarded the stoppage win to Angel Cruz [11-1, 9 KOs] in the second round.



The referee decided to fight back.



🎥 @shuanboxing #CruzDeJesus pic.twitter.com/MV6D2aR3Pq