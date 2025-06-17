Amazonにて、Nintendo Switch用シミュレーションアドベンチャー「マリオ＋ラビッツ ギャラクシーバトル」のパッケージ版が特別価格で販売されている。セール価格は29%オフの4,245円。

本作は、「スーパーマリオシリーズ」とUbisoftのキャラクター「ラビッツ」がコラボしたタイトル。宇宙を舞台に「マリオ」と「ラビッツ」が冒険しながら、ターン制のバトルで敵と戦う“シミュレーションアドベンチャー”となっており、見下ろし視点でマリオやラビッツたちを操作し、ステージクリアを目指していく。

【マリオ＋ラビッツ ギャラクシーバトル 紹介映像】

MARIO + RABBIDS GALAXY BATTLE (C) 2022 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Rabbids, Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the U.S. and/or other countries. Nintendo properties are licensed to Ubisoft Entertainment by Nintendo. SUPER MARIO characters (C) Nintendo. Trademarks are property of their respective owners. Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.