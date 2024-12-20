年末の時間が溶ける……「Vampire Survivors」がEpic Games Storeにて1日限定で無料配布
【Vampire Survivors】
配布期間：12月21日1時まで
(C) 2024 Vampire Survivors is a registered trademark of poncle. All rights reserved.
配布期間：12月21日1時まで
「Vampire Survivors」
Epic Gamesは、PCゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Epic Games Store」にて、アクション「Vampire Survivors（ヴァンパイアサバイバーズ）」の無料配布を実施している。期間は12月21日1時まで。
「Epic Games Store」にて年末年始シーズン恒例のゲームの無料配布が開始された。12月20日より日本でも大きな話題となったインディーゲーム「Vampire Survivors」の配信が開始。本ストアでの発売と同時に実施される1日限定の配布となっており、12月21日1時までの期間中は通常490円のところ、無料で入手できる。
なお、次なる無料配布タイトルは12月21日1時に配信開始となる。
□「Epic Games Store」の「Vampire Survivors」のページ
今日Epic Gamesストアで発売された??- ヴァンパイアサバイバーズ 公式?? (@poncleVampireJP) December 19, 2024
クリスマス前に。。。24時間限定無料！?? https://t.co/h2Id1Uj0dy
(C) 2024 Vampire Survivors is a registered trademark of poncle. All rights reserved.