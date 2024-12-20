【Vampire Survivors】配布期間：12月21日1時まで

「Vampire Survivors」

Epic Gamesは、PCゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Epic Games Store」にて、アクション「Vampire Survivors（ヴァンパイアサバイバーズ）」の無料配布を実施している。期間は12月21日1時まで。

「Epic Games Store」にて年末年始シーズン恒例のゲームの無料配布が開始された。12月20日より日本でも大きな話題となったインディーゲーム「Vampire Survivors」の配信が開始。本ストアでの発売と同時に実施される1日限定の配布となっており、12月21日1時までの期間中は通常490円のところ、無料で入手できる。

なお、次なる無料配布タイトルは12月21日1時に配信開始となる。

□「Epic Games Store」の「Vampire Survivors」のページ

(C) 2024 Vampire Survivors is a registered trademark of poncle. All rights reserved.

