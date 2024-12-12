Googleが、Geminiの次世代モデルファミリーとなる「Gemini 2.0」を発表すると同時に、全てのGeminiユーザーに対して応答速度を重視したモデル「Gemini 2.0 Flash」の実験版へのアクセスを解放しました。今後他のGoogle製品にもGemini 2.0を導入していく予定となっています。

Googleは2023年12月に文字・音声・画像を同時に処理することができるマルチモーダルAI「Gemini」を発表しました。

その後、2024年2月にGeminiの次世代モデルとなる「Gemini 1.5」も発表。Googleは他にも、Geminiの高速・軽量モデルである「Gemini Flash」や「Gemini 1.5 Flash-8B」といったモデルもリリースしています。

そんなGeminiの次世代モデルとなるGemini 2.0が2024年12月11日に発表されました。発表と同時にGemini 2.0モデルファミリーの最初のモデルとして、「Gemini 2.0 Flash」の実験モデルを全てのGeminiユーザーに開放するとのこと。

Flashモデルはモデルファミリーの中でも応答速度を重視したモデルで、Gemini 1.5モデルファミリーにおいてはGemini 1.5 Flashが最も開発者に好まれていました。Gemini 2.0 Flashは高速な応答速度を維持しつつ、ベンチマークにおいて、旧世代の重量級モデル「Gemini 1.5 Pro」を上回る結果を出しています。



また、Gemini 2.0 Flashでは新たに画像や動画、音声などのマルチモーダル入力をサポートしているほか、文字・画像・多言語音声などのマルチモーダル出力についてもサポートしたとのこと。Google検索やコードの実行、サードパーティのユーザー定義関数などのツールを呼び出す機能も用意されました。

実際に音声入力を使用してGemini 2.0 Flashと会話する様子は以下の通り。問いかけから1〜2秒程度ですぐに応答が返ってきている様子が確かめられます。





Gemini 2.0 Flashの発表と同時に、Geminiのウェブ版においてモデルをGemini 2.0 Flashの実験版に切り替える事が可能になっています。モバイルアプリ版でのモデルの切り替えについては今後対応予定とのこと。



Googleはユーザーが簡単にAIを活用できるようにするための「AIエージェント」の開発にも力を入れています。例えば以下の動画に登場するProject Astraは現実世界でマルチモーダルな理解を活用するエージェントで、Gemini 2.0モデルを使用すると人間に近い速度で会話できるとのこと。動画では「このモニュメントの歴史を教えて」と聞くと歴史を解説してくれています。





DeepMind創業者のデミス・ハサビス氏は「Gemini 2.0 Flashはほんの始まりに過ぎない」と今後さらなるモデルが登場することをアピールしたほか、「2025年はAIエージェントの年になる」と述べました。