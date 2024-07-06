AppleがEpic Gamesによるサードパーティーモバイルアプリストア「Epic Games Store」の申請を複数回拒否したのち突如受理、iPhoneでのフォートナイト復活が近づく
Epic GamesはAppleと長きにわたる法廷闘争を繰り広げ、ついにEUでのサードパーティーアプリストアの開設にこぎつけました。Epic GamesもiOS端末で利用できるサードパーティーアプリストアとして、Epic Games Storeの開設を目指しているのですが、AppleはEpic Games Storeの開設申請を複数回にわたって拒否しています。しかし、Epic GamesがEUの政策執行機関である欧州委員会(EC)に異議申し立てを行うと発表したところ、AppleがEpic Games Storeの開設申請を突如受理しました。
https://appleinsider.com/articles/24/07/05/apple-green-lights-epic-games-store-in-rapid-reversal
Epic Gamesの公式X(旧Twitter)アカウントは、2024年7月5日に「Appleは、我々が開発しているiOS向けEpic Games Storeアプリにおける『インストール』ボタンのデザインと位置がAppleの公式アプリストアであるApp Storeの『入手』ボタンと非常に類似しており、Epic Games Storeの『アプリ内購入』ラベルもApp Storeの『アプリ内購入』ラベルと非常に類似しているため、当社のEpic Games StoreはAppleから認証申請を2回も拒否されました」と投稿しました。
1/3 Apple has rejected our Epic Games Store notarization submission twice now, claiming the design and position of Epic’s “Install” button is too similar to Apple's "Get" button and that our "In-app purchases" label is too similar to the App Store's "In-App Purchases" label.— Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) July 5, 2024
さらに、Epic Gamesは「私たちは、人気のアプリストアで使用されているのと同じ『インストール』および『アプリ内購入』の命名規則を使用しており、iOSアプリにおけるボタンの標準規則に従っているだけです。モバイルユーザーが簡単に理解できるアプリストアを構築しようとしているだけであり、『アプリ内購入』のラベルも今ではほとんどすべてのアプリストアが採用しているベストプラクティスと言えます」と述べ、アプリボタンのデザインは一般的なものであると主張しました。
2/3 We are using the same "Install" and "In-app purchases" naming conventions that are used across popular app stores on multiple platforms, and are following standard conventions for buttons in iOS apps. We're just trying to build a store that mobile users can easily understand,…— Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) July 5, 2024
加えて、「AppleがEpic Games Storeの申請を受理しないのは、恣意(しい)的かつ妨害的な行為であり、デジタル市場法(DMA)に違反したものと判断したため、当社はECに今回の懸念を伝えました。Appleからのさらなる妨害がない限り、今後数か月以内にEUでEpic Games StoreとiOS版フォートナイトをリリースする準備がすでに整っています」と投稿し、EUでのEpic Games Storeのリリースの準備は既に整っていることを強調しています。
3/3 Apple's rejection is arbitrary, obstructive, and in violation of the DMA, and we've shared our concerns with the European Commission. Barring further roadblocks from Apple, we remain ready to launch in the Epic Games Store and Fortnite on iOS in the EU in the next couple of…— Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) July 5, 2024
最初の投稿から9時間後、Epic Gamesは「Appleから以前拒否されたEpic Games Storeの申請が受理されたとの連絡がありました」と投稿し、Epic Games Storeの申請が突如受理されたことを伝えています。
Update: Apple has informed us that our previously rejected Epic Games Store notarization submission has now been accepted. https://t.co/tl5LY1aQD6— Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) July 5, 2024
Apple関連メディアのAppleInsiderがAppleに確認したところ、同社はEpic Games Storeの申請を正式に受理したことを認めています。ただし、Appleは続く審査のためにEpic Gamesに対してアプリボタンのデザインを変更するよう要請したことも明かしました。