ユニバーサル・スタジオ・ジャパンの大人気アトラクション『ハリウッド・ドリーム・ザ・ライド』、『ハリウッド・ドリーム・ザ・ライド〜バックドロップ〜』に、パークの周年記念ソングを搭載！

ユニバーサル・スタジオ・ジャパン『周年ソング × ハリウッド・ドリーム・ザ・ライド』

画像提供：ユニバーサル・スタジオ・ジャパン

大人気アトラクション『ハリウッド・ドリーム・ザ・ライド』、『ハリウッド・ドリーム・ザ・ライド〜バックドロップ〜』に、パークの周年記念ソングを搭載！

『ハリウッド・ドリーム・ザ・ライド』には、Vaundyの手掛ける25周年記念の書きおろし楽曲「Destiny Journeys」を、後ろ向きの絶叫コースター『ハリウッド・ドリーム・ザ・ライド〜バックドロップ〜』では、歴代の周年ソングを搭載します。

『ハリウッド・ドリーム・ザ・ライド』搭載曲

2026年3月4日(水)〜2027年3月30日(火) 25周年テーマソング「Destiny Journeys」／Vaundy

『ハリウッド・ドリーム・ザ・ライド〜バックドロップ〜』搭載曲

2026年3月21日(土)〜2026年6月30日(火) 10周年ソング「GOOD LUCKY!!!!!」／グッキー2026年7月1日(水)〜2026年11月30日(月) 15周年ソング「On Our Way」／The Royal Concept2026年12月1日(火)〜2027年3月30日(火) 20周年ソング「FESTA」／NiziU

過去と今を旅するスペシャルなコースター！

ユニバーサル・スタジオ・ジャパン『周年ソング × ハリウッド・ドリーム・ザ・ライド』は、2026年3月4日より順次搭載スタートです。

