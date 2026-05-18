JPYC対応のサブスクリプション決済インフラ「JPYC Subscription Service（仮称）」開発を発表

Advance Ability株式会社

AdvanceAbility株式会社（本社：熊本県八代市、代表取締役：三桐睦夫、以下「当社」）は、日本円ステーブルコイン「JPYC」を活用したサブスクリプション決済インフラ「JPYC Subscription Service（仮称）」の構想を発表いたします。

本サービスは、自社開発サービスにて実装検証を行ったJPYCサブスクリプション機能を独立開発し、JPYCを用いた定期課金機能をAPI・SDK形式で外部事業者へ提供するもので、日本円建てステーブルコインによる継続課金を簡単に導入できるインフラの実現を目指します。

ー開発背景ー

世界的にステーブルコインを活用した決済市場が拡大する中、海外ではUSDC等を利用したサブスクリプション決済サービスが登場しています。

一方、日本国内では、日本円建てステーブルコインを活用した継続課金インフラはまだ普及しておらず、Web3サービス事業者にとって導入障壁が高い状況が続いています。

そのような中、日本円ステーブルコイン「JPYC」の普及が進み、国内Web3市場においても、日本円建てオンチェーン決済へのニーズが高まりつつあります。

当社はこの流れを受け、日本円ステーブルコイン時代に対応した次世代の定期課金基盤として、「JPYC Subscription Service（仮称）」の開発提供を推進します。

ー「JPYC Subscription Service（仮称）」についてー

「JPYC Subscription Service（仮称）」は、JPYCによる継続課金機能を、事業者がAPIベースで導入できる決済インフラです。

提供予定のCheckout SDKおよびREST APIを利用することで、ウォレット接続Permit署名サブスクリプション管理決済状態管理Webhook通知などを効率的に実装でき、Web3サービスにおける定期課金機能の導入を支援します。

ー主な特徴：ガスレスな継続課金体験ー

ユーザーはウォレット上で署名を行うだけで、JPYCによる継続課金を設定可能です。

ガス代（送金にかかる負担）や複雑なオンチェーン操作を極力排除し、Web2サービスに近いUXを実現します。

■ EIP-2612 Permit方式を採用

本サービスでは、Ethereum標準規格「EIP-2612 Permit」方式を採用予定です。

これにより、

・オフチェーン署名によるUX向上

・ガスレスな承認金額

・期限を指定した権限管理

などを実現し、安全性と利便性の両立を目指します。

■ API・SDKによる柔軟な統合

提供予定機能：

・Checkout SDK

・Subscription API

・顧客管理

・プラン管理

・Permit管理

・Webhook通知

・自動リトライ機能

など。

各種デジタルコンテンツ・クリエイターコミュニティ・Web3 SaaS、メンバーシップサービスなど、多様なサービスへの導入を想定しています。

ー法規制への対応方針ー

日本国内におけるステーブルコイン関連サービスでは、改正資金決済法をはじめとする法規制への対応が重要となります。

当社は、本サービスの設計において、法令遵守およびコンプライアンス体制の整備を重要事項として位置付けています。

本サービスでは、ユーザーウォレットから導入事業者ウォレットへの直接送金を前提とした「パススルー型」アーキテクチャを採用予定であり、サービス提供者が利用者資産を保有しない構成としています。

また、弁護士等の専門家との連携や、関係法令の継続的な確認を進めながら、必要に応じて監督当局への事前相談等も行い、適切なサービス運営体制の構築を目指してまいります。



ー今後の展開ー

当社は今後、クローズドベータ提供Checkout SDK公開マルチチェーン対応Account Abstraction対応ソーシャルログイン統合などを段階的に進め、日本円ステーブルコイン時代の決済インフラ構築を推進してまいります。

ーコメントー

AdvanceAbility株式会社 代表取締役 三桐睦夫

「私たちは、日本円ステーブルコインを使って、誰でも自然に使えるサブスクリプション決済体験を提供したいと考えています。

Web３の専門知識がなくても安心して使える決済インフラを整備することで、デジタルサービスやクリエイターエコノミーの新しい可能性を広げていきたいと考えています。」

Advance Ability Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Yatsushiro City, Kumamoto Prefecture; CEO: Mutsuo Mitsugiri; hereinafter “the Company”) announces the concept of the “JPYC Subscription Service” (tentative name), a subscription payment infrastructure utilizing the Japanese yen stable coin JPYC.

This service independently develops the JPYC subscription functionality that was previously implemented and tested within the Company’s own services, and will provide recurring payment functionality using JPYC to external businesses in the form of APIs and SDKs. The goal is to create an infrastructure that enables easy implementation of subscription billing using Japanese yen-denominated stable coins.

Development Background

As the global payment market utilizing stable coins continues to expand, overseas markets have already seen the emergence of subscription payment services using stable coins such as USDC.

Meanwhile, in Japan, recurring payment infrastructure utilizing yen-denominated stable coins has yet to become widespread, and the barriers to adoption remain high for Web3 service providers.

At the same time, the adoption of the Japanese yen stable coin “JPYC” is progressing, and demand for yen-based on-chain payments is increasing within Japan’s Web3 market.

In response to this trend, the Company is promoting the development and provision of the “JPYC Subscription Service” as a next-generation recurring payment platform designed for the era of Japanese yen stable coins.

About the “JPYC Subscription Service”

The “JPYC Subscription Service” is a payment infrastructure that allows businesses to implement recurring billing with JPYC through an API-based integration.

By utilizing the planned Checkout SDK and REST API, businesses can efficiently implement features such as:

Wallet connection Permit signature handling Subscription management Payment status management Webhook notifications

This service is designed to support the implementation of recurring payment functionality in Web3 services.

Main Feature: Gasless Recurring Payment Experience

Users can set up recurring payments with JPYC simply by signing through their wallet.

The service minimizes gas fees (transaction costs) and complicated on-chain operations, delivering a user experience closer to conventional Web2 services.

Adoption of the EIP-2612 Permit Standard

The service plans to adopt the Ethereum standard “EIP-2612 Permit.”

This enables:

・Improved UX through off-chain signatures

・Gasless approval transactions

・Permission management with expiration settings

The goal is to achieve both convenience and security.

Flexible Integration via API & SDK

Planned features include:

・Checkout SDK

・Subscription API

・Customer management

・Plan management

・Permit management

・Webhook notifications

・Automatic retry functionality

The service is intended for a wide range of applications, including digital content platforms, creator communities, Web3 SaaS, membership services, and more.

Compliance and Regulatory Approach

Compliance with regulations such as Japan’s revised Payment Services Act is essential for stable coin-related services within Japan.

The Company considers legal compliance and the establishment of a robust compliance framework to be key priorities in the design of this service.

The service plans to adopt a “pass-through” architecture, where payments are transferred directly from the user’s wallet to the merchant’s wallet, ensuring that the service provider does not custody user assets.

Additionally, the Company will continue working with legal professionals and reviewing relevant laws and regulations on an ongoing basis. When necessary, the Company will also conduct prior consultations with regulatory authorities to establish an appropriate operational framework.

Future Roadmap

Moving forward, the Company plans to progressively develop and expand the service through:

・Closed beta releases

・Checkout SDK publication

・Multi-chain support

・Account Abstraction compatibility

・Social login integration

The Company aims to promote the development of payment infrastructure for the era of Japanese yen stable coins.

-Comment-

Advance Ability Co., Ltd. CEO Mutsuo Mitsugiri

“We aim to provide a seamless subscription payment experience using a Japanese yen stable coin that anyone can use naturally and with ease.

By building a payment infrastructure that can be used safely even without specialized Web3 knowledge, we hope to expand new possibilities for digital services and the creator economy.”

会社概要

会社名：アドヴァンスアビリティ株式会社

本社所在地：熊本県八代市

代表取締役：三桐睦夫

事業内容：アプリ開発、システム開発支援

URL：https://advanceability.co.jp/