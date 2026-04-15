Sygaldryへの投資

Z Venture Capital株式会社

by Hyung Kim(https://zvc.vc/en/member/6lv_h4oljw/)

The article in English follows the Japanese version.

なぜ私たちはSygaldryに投資したのか

Sygaldryは、AIデータセンター向けの次世代サーバーを開発しているスタートアップです。最先端のAI開発には膨大な電力とコストがかかります。同社はこの課題を量子技術で解決しようとしています。具体的には、計算・記憶処理に強い「量子ビット」と、高速通信に優れた「光子技術（フォトニクス）」を組み合わせた独自のシステムを構築しています。

AIの進化はいま、電力不足とコストの壁にぶつかっています。大規模なAIの学習には原子力発電所1基分に匹敵する電力（約100MW）が必要になるケースもあり、「どれだけ大きなモデルを作れるか」はもはや技術力だけでなく、電力・資金調達力の問題になっています。この壁は将来の話ではなく、すでに現実の問題です。

Sygaldryはその解決に正面から取り組んでいます。それが私たちの投資の理由です。

AIインフラの危機は構造的な問題

これは一時的な問題ではありません。AIの需要がどんどん増えている一方で、現在のコンピューターに使われているシリコン半導体はこれ以上大幅に性能を上げるのが難しい状態に近づいています。半導体の供給不足は深刻で、2030年には需要に対して2,500万枚分が不足すると予測されています。

電力とコストの制約は「あとで考える問題」ではなく、「今すぐAI開発の規模を左右する問題」になっているのです。 コストとエネルギーの両方を同時に大幅に改善できる技術があれば、それは今後10年で最も重要な発明のひとつになるでしょう。Sygaldryはその実現を目指しています。

差別化された技術アプローチ

多くの量子コンピューティングの方式は、一種類の技術だけですべてを解決しようとしますが、それぞれに弱点があります。たとえば、ある方式ではマイナス270度近くまで冷やす装置が必要で、コストが高く大規模化が難しくなります。別の方式は精度こそ高いものの処理速度が遅く、AIのような大量のデータ処理には向きません。

光だけを使う方式は、光の粒（光子）を安定して出すことが難しく、それを補うために大量の機器が必要となり、システム全体のコストが数千億円規模に膨らんでしまいます。

Sygaldryのアプローチは、これらの「いいとこ取り」の発想です。一種類の技術ですべてをまかなうのではなく、それぞれの技術を得意な役割に使い分けます。計算や記憶には精度の高い量子技術を使い、データの転送・通信には室温でも高速に動く光の技術を使います。

特に重要な工夫が、「必要なときに必要なだけ光の粒を正確に生み出す」技術です。これにより、従来の方式で必要だった大量の補助機器が不要になり、競合他社と比べてはるかに低コスト・コンパクトなシステムを実現しています。

また、このシステムは今あるAIサーバーと組み合わせて使える設計になっており、データセンターの設備を丸ごと入れ替える必要がありません。研究室の実験機器を転用したものではなく、最初からビジネス現場での利用を想定して開発されています。

創業チームの強み

創業者のChad Rigetti氏は、量子コンピューティング企業Rigetti Computing（NASDAQ上場）を立ち上げた人物で、それ以前はIBM Quantumでも研究に携わってきました。イェール大学での博士研究から始まり、実際に会社を上場させるまでの一貫した実績があります。量子ハードウェアの会社を一から作り上げた経験を持つ、数少ない起業家の一人です。

共同創業者のIdalia Friedson氏は、量子スタートアップStrangeworksでCSO（最高戦略責任者）、Rigettiではチーフ・オブ・スタッフを歴任。技術の深い理解と、大手クラウド企業やAIラボへの企業営業の両方に精通した、ビジネス推進力のある人材です。同じくAIサイエンティストのMichael Keiser氏は、量子ハードウェアを実際のAI開発に結びつける機械学習の専門家で、「理論上の性能」ではなく「現場で使えるシステム」を作るための知見を持っています。

このように、Sygaldryの創業チームには「量子技術の専門知識」「会社を成長させるビジネス力」「AIの実践知識」の三つが揃っています。最先端の技術を持つスタートアップとしては異例なほど、研究と事業化の両方に強いチームです。複雑な技術を実際のビジネスとして成立させる力があると、私たちは高く評価しています。

なぜ今なのか

インフラへの投資はタイミングが重要です。今まさに、3つの条件が重なっています。

・課題が明確 AIの計算コストと電力不足は、すでにすべての主要AIラボが「何を作れるか」を左右する現実の問題になっています。

・技術の準備が整う 量子ハードウェアはここ数年で大きく成熟し、「研究室レベルの夢の技術」から「実際にビジネスで使える技術」へと変わりつつあります。

・今すぐの需要がある すでに複数の顧客候補からの引き合いがあり、市場は「いつか必要」ではなく「今すぐ必要」という段階に来ています。

Chad Rigetti氏は量子コンピューティングのパイオニアです。今、彼と共同創業者たちは、量子とAIを融合させることでAIをより速く・より省エネルギーにするという、コンピューティング分野における最大級の挑戦に取り組んでいます。ZVCは、次の時代のコンピューティングインフラを築くSygaldryチームを支援できることを誇りに思います。

採用情報

量子×AIの交差点で働くことを目指しているなら、Sygaldryはエンジニアリング・研究・マーケティング全般にわたって世界クラスのチームを構築中です。sygaldry.com (https://sygaldry.com/)でオープンポジションをご確認ください。

Sygaldryについて

media@sygaldry.com(https://sygaldry.com/)

【English Version】

Why We Invested in Sygaldry

Sygaldry is building quantum-accelerated servers for AI data centers - designed to bend the cost and power curve of frontier-scale training. Their system pairs matter-based qubits for high-fidelity logic and memory with photonics for fast, room-temperature transport and networking.

AI progress is increasingly bottlenecked by power and capex. The largest frontier training runs can consume on the order of 100 MW, and the economics of scaling are becoming first-order constraints on what labs can build. The scaling wall isn’t coming - it’s here.

That’s the problem Sygaldry was built to solve. And that’s why we invested.

The AI Infrastructure Crisis Is Structural

This isn’t a temporary bottleneck. Silicon-based computing is approaching its physical limits precisely when AI demand is accelerating fastest. Wafer supply is projected to fall 25 million starts short of demand by 2030. Power and CAPEX constraints are becoming first-order variables in what AI labs can build - not second-order optimization problems.

Any credible step-change in compute efficiency - one that bends the cost and energy curve simultaneously - will be among the most valuable technologies built this decade. Sygaldry is going after exactly that.

A Genuinely Differentiated Technical Approach

Most quantum approaches force a single modality to do everything - and each hits a wall. Superconducting qubits require expensive cryogenics and are hard to scale. Trapped ions are too slow for AI workloads. Pure photonic systems rely on probabilistic photon generation, forcing massive hardware redundancy that drives system costs to multi billion dollars.

Sygaldry’s insight is functional heterogeneity: use each quantum modality for what it does best. Matter qubits (superconductors or neutral atoms) handle high-fidelity logic and memory. Photonics handles fast, room-temperature transport and networking. The critical innovation is deterministic photon generation - using matter qubits to produce entanglement on-demand, then transferring it to photons. This eliminates the need for massive multiplexing, enabling a compact, commercially viable system at a fraction of competitors’ cost.

The system is designed to integrate alongside existing GPU infrastructure - no rip-and-replace. Built for AI data centers from day one, not retrofitted from academic prototypes.

Founder-Market Fit at the Highest Level

Chad Rigetti founded Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) and spent years at IBM Quantum before that. He has built quantum hardware before - from Yale PhD research all the way to a public company. This isn’t a first attempt.

Idalia Friedson brings commercialization depth from her time as CSO at Strangeworks and Chief of Staff at Rigetti - the rare operator who understands both the technical stack and the enterprise sales motion needed to close with hyperscalers and AI labs. Michael Keiser co-founded Sygaldry as its AI scientist, bringing the machine learning depth needed to couple quantum hardware with real AI workloads - not just theoretical benchmarks.

Sygaldry’s founding team looks unusually strong for a deep-tech hardware startup: credible quantum hardware leadership, commercialization and policy interface, and AI science. Founder-market fit is a key positive signal given the execution complexity of fault-tolerant quantum systems and datacenter-grade productization.

Why Now

Infrastructure timing is everything. Three conditions have converged:

- The pain is real and quantified. AI compute costs and energy constraints are now material constraints on product ambition at every major AI lab.- The substrate is ready. Quantum hardware has matured to where hybrid approaches are commercially viable - not just theoretically promising.- Demand is accelerating. Early customer pull and commercial signals suggest urgency, not patience.

Chad Rigetti is a pioneer in quantum computing. Now he and his cofounders are going after one of the biggest opportunities in computing: making AI dramatically faster and more energy efficient through a hybrid quantum approach. We’re proud to back this team at Sygaldry as they build what could become defining compute infrastructure for the next era.

They’re Hiring

If quantum + AI is the intersection you want to work at, Sygaldry is assembling a world-class team across engineering, research, and go-to-market. Check out open roles at sygaldry.com(https://sygaldry.com/).

About Sygaldry

media@sygaldry.com(https://sygaldry.com/)