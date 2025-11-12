今日は毎月恒例「Windows Update」の日、Windows 10向けには拡張更新プログラムに登録できないバグの修正パッチが配布中
Windowsのセキュリティ更新プログラムやバグ修正を配信する毎月恒例のWindows Updateが公開されました。 このセキュリティ更新プログラムには、Windowsカーネルの権限昇格のゼロデイ脆弱(ぜいじゃく)性「CVE-2025-62215」を含む63件の欠陥に対する修正パッチが含まれています。
2025 年 11 月のセキュリティ更新プログラム (月例)
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/msrc/blog/2025/11/202511-security-update
セキュリティ更新プログラムの一覧は次の通り。
対象の製品最大深刻度最も大きな影響関連するサポート技術情報またはサポートのウェブページWindows 11 v25H2、v24H2、v23H2緊急リモートでコードの実行が可能v25H2、v24H2 5068861
v25H2、v24H2 Hotpatch 5068966
v23H2 5068865Windows Server 2025 (Server Core installationを含む)緊急リモートでコードの実行が可能5068861
HotPatch 5068966Windows Server 2022、23H2 (Server Core installationを含む)緊急リモートでコードの実行が可能Windows Server 2022、5068787
Windows Server 2022 Hotpatch 5068840
Windows Server 23H2、5068779Windows Server 2019 、2016 (Server Core installation を含む)緊急リモートでコードの実行が可能Windows Server 2019、5068791
Windows Server 2016、5068864Microsoft Office緊急リモートでコードの実行が可能https://learn.microsoft.com/officeupdatesMicrosoft SharePoint重要リモートでコードの実行が可能https://learn.microsoft.com/officeupdates/sharepoint-updatesMicrosoft Visual Studio緊急リモートでコードの実行が可能https://learn.microsoft.com/visualstudioMicrosoft Dynamics 365重要情報漏えいhttps://learn.microsoft.com/dynamics365Microsoft SQL Server重要特権の昇格https://learn.microsoft.com/sqlMicrosoft Azure重要リモートでコードの実行が可能https://learn.microsoft.com/azureSystem Center重要特権の昇格https://learn.microsoft.com/system-center
2025年11月分のセキュリティ更新プログラムで解決される脆弱性は以下の通り。
タグCVE ID重大度CVEタイトルAzure Monitor Agent CVE-2025-46747 重要Azure Monitor エージェントの特権の昇格の脆弱性Dynamics 365 and Power PlatformCVE-2025-46014重要Dynamics 365 Customer Insightsのなりすましの脆弱性Dynamics 365 (on-premises) (v9.0)CVE-2025-46018重要Dynamics 365 (オンプレミス) のクロスサイト スクリプティングの脆弱性Dynamics 365 (on-premises) (v9.1)CVE-2025-46019重要Dynamics 365 (オンプレミス) のクロスサイト スクリプティングの脆弱性Host Integration Server (HIS)CVE-2025-46743重要Host Integration Serverのリモートコード実行の脆弱性Microsoft BizTalk ServerCVE-2025-46743重要Host Integration Serverのリモートコード実行の脆弱性Microsoft Configuration ManagerCVE-2025-46709重要Microsoft Configuration Managerの特権の昇格の脆弱性Dynamics 365 (on-premises) (v9.0)CVE-2025-46015重要Microsoft Dynamics 365 (オンプレミス) の情報漏洩の脆弱性Dynamics 365 (on-premises) (v9.1)CVE-2025-46016重要Microsoft Dynamics 365 (オンプレミス) の情報漏洩の脆弱性Microsoft Office 2019CVE-2025-46714重要Microsoft Officeのなりすましの脆弱性Microsoft Office 2019CVE-2025-46716重要Microsoft Officeのリモートコード実行の脆弱性Microsoft Office 2019CVE-2025-46717重要Microsoft Officeのなりすましの脆弱性Microsoft Excel 2016CVE-2025-46718重要Microsoft Excelのリモートコード実行の脆弱性Microsoft Excel 2016CVE-2025-46719重要Microsoft Excelのリモートコード実行の脆弱性Microsoft Excel 2016CVE-2025-46720重要Microsoft Excelのリモートコード実行の脆弱性Microsoft Excel 2016CVE-2025-46721重要Microsoft Excelのリモートコード実行の脆弱性Microsoft Excel 2016CVE-2025-46722重要Microsoft Excelのリモートコード実行の脆弱性Microsoft Excel 2016CVE-2025-46723重要Microsoft Excelの情報漏洩の脆弱性Microsoft Excel 2016CVE-2025-46724重要Microsoft Excelの情報漏洩の脆弱性Microsoft SharePoint Server 2016CVE-2025-46012重要Microsoft SharePointのリモートコード実行の脆弱性Microsoft Word 2016CVE-2025-46715重要Microsoft Wordのリモートコード実行の脆弱性Windows 10 Version 1809CVE-2025-46702重要Microsoft Streaming Serviceのプロキシ仕様の脆弱性Windows 10 Version 1809CVE-2025-46741重要Microsoft Windows Home Networkingの特権の昇格の脆弱性Windows 10 Version 1809CVE-2025-46742重要Microsoft Windows Home Networkingの特権の昇格の脆弱性Windows 10 Version 1809CVE-2025-46700重要Active Directory Certificate Servicesの特権の昇格の脆弱性Windows 10 Version 1809CVE-2025-46713重要Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSockの特権の昇格の脆弱性Microsoft OneDriveCVE-2025-46751緊急Microsoft OneDrive for Androidの特権の昇格の脆弱性Windows 10 Version 1809CVE-2025-46708重要Hyper-Vの情報漏洩の脆弱性Windows 10 Version 1809CVE-2025-46710重要Hyper-Vのサービス拒否の脆弱性Windows 10 Version 1809CVE-2025-46008重要Start-up Telemetryのサービス拒否の脆弱性Windows 10 Version 1809CVE-2025-46021重要State Repository Serviceのサービス拒否の脆弱性Visual Studio 2022CVE-2025-46750緊急Visual Studioのリモートコード実行の脆弱性Windows 10 Version 1809CVE-2025-46011重要Windows Bind Filter Driverのなりすましの脆弱性Windows 10 Version 1809CVE-2025-46017重要Windows Bind Filter Driverのなりすましの脆弱性Windows 10 Version 1809CVE-2025-42944重要Windows Codecs Libraryのセキュリティ機能バイパスの脆弱性Windows 10 Version 1809CVE-2025-46003重要Windows Administrative Protectionの特権の昇格の脆弱性Windows 10 Version 1809CVE-2025-46010重要Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSockの特権の昇格の脆弱性Windows 10 Version 1809CVE-2025-46022重要Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSockのサービス拒否の脆弱性Windows 10 Version 1809CVE-2025-46023重要Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSockのサービス拒否の脆弱性Windows 10 Version 1809CVE-2025-46712重要Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSockのサービス拒否の脆弱性Windows 10 Version 1809CVE-2025-46703重要Windows Bluetooth BthA2dp Driverの情報漏洩の脆弱性Windows 10 Version 1809CVE-2025-46704重要Windows Bluetooth RFCOMM Protocolの情報漏洩の脆弱性Windows 10 Version 1809CVE-2025-46707重要Windows Broadcast Driver File Systemのサービス拒否の脆弱性Windows 10 Version 1809CVE-2025-46013重要Windows Broadcast User Serviceのサービス拒否の脆弱性Windows 10 Version 1809CVE-2025-46006重要Windows CNG Key Isolation Serviceの特権の昇格の脆弱性Windows 10 Version 1809CVE-2025-46020重要Windows Common Log File System Driverの特権の昇格の脆弱性Microsoft Defender for IoTCVE-2025-46000重要Windows Defenderの特権の昇格の脆弱性Microsoft Defender for IoTCVE-2025-46001重要Windows Defenderの特権の昇格の脆弱性Windows 10 Version 1809CVE-2025-46711重要Windows DirectDのサービス拒否の脆弱性Windows 10 Version 1809CVE-2025-46738緊急Windows DirectDのサービス拒否の脆弱性Windows 10 Version 1809CVE-2025-46739緊急Windows DirectDのサービス拒否の脆弱性Windows 10 Version 1809CVE-2025-46740緊急Windows DirectDのサービス拒否の脆弱性Windows 10 Version 1809CVE-2025-46007重要Windows License Managerの情報漏洩の脆弱性Windows 10 Version 1809CVE-2025-46009重要Windows License Managerの情報漏洩の脆弱性Windows 10 Version 1809CVE-2025-46705重要Windows OLEのリモートコード実行の脆弱性Windows 10 Version 1809CVE-2025-46005重要Windows Remote Accessのサービス拒否の脆弱性Windows 10 Version 1809CVE-2025-46706重要Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) のサービス拒否の脆弱性Windows 10 Version 1809CVE-2025-46725重要Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) のサービス拒否の脆弱性Windows 10 Version 1809CVE-2025-46726重要Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) のサービス拒否の脆弱性Windows 10 Version 1809CVE-2025-46727重要Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) のサービス拒否の脆弱性Windows 10 Version 1809CVE-2025-46701重要Windows Speechの特権の昇格の脆弱性Windows 10 Version 1809CVE-2025-46737重要Windows Speechの特権の昇格の脆弱性Windows 10 Version 1809CVE-2025-46004重要Windows Subsystem for Linuxの特権の昇格の脆弱性Windows 10 Version 1809CVE-2025-46002重要Windows TCP/IPの情報漏洩の脆弱性Windows 10 Version 1809CVE-2025-46749重要Windows TCP/IPの情報漏洩の脆弱性Windows 10 Version 1809CVE-2025-46736重要Windows WLAN Serviceの特権の昇格の脆弱性
また、2025年10月に配信されたプレビュー更新プログラム「KB5067036」で発生していた「タスクマネージャーのウィンドウを閉じても実際には終了できていない」という問題も、今回のセキュリティ更新プログラムを含む「KB5068861」で解決されています。
さらに、日本時間で2025年10月15日にサポート終了となったWindows 10で、初めての拡張セキュリティ更新(ESU)になる「KB5068781」がリリースされましたが、このESUへの登録に失敗することがある問題に対処した不定期更新プログラム「KB5071959」も配信されています。
なお、Windows Updateの公開はアメリカ時間の毎月第2火曜日で、次回のアップデートは日本時間2025年12月9日(水)提供予定となっています。