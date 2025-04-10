関税でアメリカ人はNIKEのスニーカーをいくらで買う羽目になるのか？
アメリカのドナルド・トランプ大統領が2025年4月9日に、同日発動したばかりの関税を90日間停止することを発表するなど、世界経済はトランプ大統領の一存に振り回されており、先行きが不透明な状況が続いています。こうした中では、生活に直結する食費や、関税の影響が大きいデジタル製品の価格がよく注目されますが、靴の流通にも少なからず影響が及びます。アジアで作られているNIKEのスニーカーの製造コストや関税の影響などについて、メンズウェアに詳しいライターのデレク・ガイ氏が解説しました。
How much do you think it costs to make a pair of Nike shoes in Asia?
I'll show you. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/1JI0Wa96SU— derek guy (@dieworkwear) April 8, 2025
NIKEのフットウェア調達・製造部門のプログラム・ディレクターを務めていたスティーブ・ベンス氏は2014年のインタビューで、スニーカーの小売価格が100ドル(約1万4600円)だとすると、製造にかかるコストは一般的に約25ドル(約3650円)だと話しました。
In 2014, Steve Bence served as Nike's Program Director in Footwear Sourcing and Manufacturing. He pulled back the curtain on manufacturing in an interview with Portland Business Journal. He said that, if a sneaker retails for $100, it generally costs them about $25 to manufacture pic.twitter.com/VQxBijM6sx— derek guy (@dieworkwear) April 8, 2025
ガイ氏によると、これは「本船渡し(FOB)」と呼ばれる取引での計算だとのこと。FOBとは、製品が船に積み込まれる時までのコストを工場が負担することを指します。
This is the FOB cost. In the industry, "free on board" is the shoe's cost at the point when it's loaded onto a vessel at the port of origin. "Free" refers to how the factory will pay to deliver a finished product up to the point when it boards a ship-the rest is your problem. pic.twitter.com/IWDPMiR4fI— derek guy (@dieworkwear) April 8, 2025
関税は輸入申告価格に基づいて計算されるので、もしNIKEがスニーカー1足に25ドル支払い、そこに政府が中国に課すと発表した104％の関税がかかった場合、関税は26ドル(約3796円)となり、アメリカに輸入する際の「陸揚げ価格」は元の2倍に跳ね上がります。ここで、「100ドルの小売価格から25ドルの製造コストと26ドルの関税が引かれるくらいなら、大したことはない」と考える人もいるかもしれませんが、コストは製造費と関税だけではありません。
"OK," you say, "so that leaves them with a $49 profit. $100 retail minus $25 manufacturing cost and $26 tariff. That's still good."
Not so! There are other costs associated with getting that shoe into your closet. You are not collecting that sneaker at the port.— derek guy (@dieworkwear) April 8, 2025
靴のレビューサイトであるSole Reviewは2016年に、NIKEの損益計算書から100ドルの靴のコストを試算しました。その結果によると、100ドルの靴の製造コストは22ドル(約3212円)で、そこに運賃・保険料・輸入税を加えると、アジアからアメリカに持ち込んだ靴には27ドル(約3942円)のコストがかかる計算になるとのこと。この場合、NIKEの利益は5ドル(約730円)です。
In 2016, Sole Review took a look at Nike's income statement and came up with this breakdown. On an imaginary $100 shoe, they estimate manufacturing cost is $22. Add freight, insurance, and import taxes, they estimate it costs Nike $27 to bring that shoe from Asia to the US. pic.twitter.com/MzcJd7jBNV— derek guy (@dieworkwear) April 8, 2025
Sole Reviewはまた、アメリカの大手スニーカー小売店・Foot Lockerが当局に提出した資料から、100ドルの靴が売れた場合、諸経費を差し引いたFoot Lockerの利益は6ドル(約876円)だと見積もりました。NIKEは直接スニーカーを販売することもありますが、その場合も同様の経費がかかるとのこと。
They also looked at Footlocker's income statement/ 10k filing and came up with this model. On the same imaginary $100 shoe, Footlocker makes $6 after expenses.
Of course, Nike can retail the shoes themselves, but then they'll also take on similar business costs. pic.twitter.com/D1NnFTAsWp— derek guy (@dieworkwear) April 8, 2025
ガイ氏は、このモデルから3つのことがわかると指摘しています。1つ目は、経費がかかることや、小売店の利益などを考えると、「26ドルの関税が加算されたら最終価格も26ドル上がる」というわけにはいかないという点です。
「NIKEが25ドルで靴を輸入し、Foot Lockerに50ドルで販売し、Foot Lockerが店頭で100ドルで売る」という想定で、関税が26ドルに高騰し、運賃や保険も含めた経費の合計が28ドル(約4088円)に跳ね上がった場合、NIKEはFoot Lockerに靴を75ドル(約1万950円)で卸す必要があります。そして、その分だけFoot Lockerの仕入れコストも上昇するので、最終的な小売価格は150ドル(約2万1900円)になってしまいます。
But if we bump the cost of freight, insurance, and customs from $5 to, say, $28, then they wholesale the shoes to Footlocker for about $75. And if Footlocker purchases Nike shoes for $75, then they retail them for $150. Everyone needs to fixed percentages to avoid losses. pic.twitter.com/SW6Ms2yicH— derek guy (@dieworkwear) April 8, 2025
2つ目は、NIKEの靴がアジアで生産されたからといって、NIKEがアメリカで生み出す雇用がすべてアジアに奪われたわけではないということです。これについてガイ氏は「Foot Lockerで買える100ドルの靴が、Foot Lockerの従業員、NIKEのデザイナーやマーケティングチーム、そしてこのサプライチェーン全体に携わっているアメリカ人の雇用を生み出しています」と説明しています。
The second thing we see is that Asian manufacturing in Asia produces US jobs. You go to Footlocker to buy a pair of $100 shoes because you can afford them. This creates jobs for the Footlocker employees, Nike designers, marketing teams, and other US people throughout this chain. pic.twitter.com/sI6YGx8eMa— derek guy (@dieworkwear) April 8, 2025
3つ目は、NIKEは100ドルのスニーカーを作る工場に25ドルしか払っていないということです。25ドルの内訳は不明ですが、ガイ氏によると工場の生産コストは12.5ドル(約1825円)程度と考えるのが妥当だとのこと。そうなると、工場で働く人に支払われる給料はさらに安くなります。
The third thing we see is that Nike only paid the factory about $25 to make these sneakers. How much did it cost the factory to produce them? I don't have numbers on that, but if we assume the usual turnkey model, then maybe $12.5? And how much of that went to the worker? pic.twitter.com/GElq9ed4IY— derek guy (@dieworkwear) April 8, 2025
ただし、これを労働搾取だと決めつけるのは早計です。ガイ氏は「海外とアメリカでは生活費が違うので、倫理的に生産しても、比較的安価に収まる可能性があります。アジア人労働者全員が奴隷であるという考えは捨てておいてほしいと思います」と説明しています。
Again, it's a popular misconception that all overseas production is sweatshops. Production can be done ethically abroad and still be relatively cheap because the cost of living is not the same everywhere. I encourage you to note assume that every Asian worker is a slave.— derek guy (@dieworkwear) April 8, 2025
なお、もしアメリカでスニーカーを作る場合、小売価格は約220ドル(約3万2120円)ほどになってしまうとのこと。しかも、素材の30％は海外から輸入しているので、関税の税率が上がれば価格もその分だけ高くなります。
We have some idea of how much it would cost to make sneakers in the US. Victory/ Hersey (before they closed), SAS, and certain New Balances are made here. They retail for about $220.
Note, many of these rely on imported materials (up to 30%). So they will go up with tariffs. pic.twitter.com/A2Qy83lZxD— derek guy (@dieworkwear) April 8, 2025
ガイ氏は最後の投稿で、「私がこの問題提起をしたのは、『NIKEはアジアの搾取工場でスニーカーを1足当たり2ドル(約292円)で作り、それを店頭で150ドルで売って148ドル(約2万1608円)もうけている。これをアメリカに戻せば、アメリカの労働者がそのお金の一部を受け取れるはずだ』と主張する人を見たからです。しかし、真実はもっと複雑です。海外での生産は、より手頃な価格の製品を提供することで一定の雇用を創出しています。もしスニーカーが220ドルになり、国内外で消費が落ち込めば、最終的にアメリカの雇用は減ってしまうでしょう」と述べました。
I think the truth is much more complicated. Manufacturing overseas can create certain jobs here by offering a more affordable product. In the end, you may actually see a *loss* of US jobs as fewer people pay for $220 sneakers, both at home and abroad. pic.twitter.com/yyTrjaWvB1— derek guy (@dieworkwear) April 8, 2025