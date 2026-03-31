【Xbox Games Showcase 2026】 6月8日2時～ 配信予定

　Microsoftは、配信番組「Xbox Games Showcase 2026」および「Gears of War: E-Day Direct」を6月8日2時より放送する。

　毎年様々なゲームタイトルが発表される「Xbox Games Showcase」。今年はXboxのファーストパーティータイトル、世界中のサードパーティーパートナーのタイトル、インディータイトルを含め、今後発売予定のゲームに関する発表が行なわれる。

　またショーケースの直後には、今年後半に発売予定の「Gears of War: E-Day」のゲーム映像や詳細を公開する「Gears of War: E-Day Direct」を配信。さらに、Xboxファンコミュニティとの交流イベント「Xbox FanFest」もロサンゼルスにて同時開催される。

　「Xbox Games Showcase 2026」および「Gears of War: E-Day Direct」はXbox公式YouTubeチャンネルやTwitchにて配信予定。詳しい視聴方法などは今後発表される。

(C) Microsoft 2026