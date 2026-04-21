アドビ、顧客体験オーケストレーションを再定義するブランドの可視性向上ソリューションを発表

アドビ株式会社- 消費者にとってAIエージェントやAIプラットフォームを通じたブランドの発見、評価、エンゲージメントは重要な手段となりつつあり、人とAIの両方に向けてデジタルチャネルを最適化することは企業の新たな最重要課題に- アドビは多数の企業が包括的な顧客体験管理で活用するAdobe Experience Managerプラットフォームの大規模な拡大を発表。コンテキストレイヤーの採用により、AIエージェントはデジタル体験の構築と最適化を支援可能に- Adobe Commerce、Adobe LLM Optimizer、Adobe Brand Conciergeの新機能により、企業はAIの可視性を向上させて、エンゲージメントを高める最適化された体験を提供可能に

※当資料は、2026年4月20日（米国時間）に米国本社から発表されたプレスリリース(https://news.adobe.com/news/2026/04/adobe-introduces-brand-visibility-solution)の抄訳版です。

【2026年4月21日】

アドビ（Nasdaq: ADBE）（本社：米国カリフォルニア州サンノゼ、以下アドビ）は本日、世界最大級のデジタルエクスペリエンスカンファレンスAdobe Summit(https://summit.adobe.com/na/)において、ブランドの可視性向上ソリューション(https://business.adobe.com/jp/solutions/brand-visibility.html)を発表しました。本ソリューションは、AI検索において自社ブランドの可視性、正確性、信頼性を確保しつつ、自社の情報発信チャネルでもユーザーとの直接的なエンゲージメントを深めるという、現在のあらゆる企業が直面する二重の課題を解決するものです。

AIを活用したチャットサービスやブラウザーは、消費者の発見、評価、行動につながる重要なチャネルとなっており、AI検索における可視性は、今や経営幹部の最重要課題といえます。さらに、消費者が、企業のwebサイトなどで直接エンゲージする場合、パーソナライゼーションへの期待はかつてないほど高まっています。自社の情報発信チャネルだけでなく、AIサービスへの情報提供においても、すべてのコンテンツが、正確で、ブランドに即しており、コンプライアンスを遵守し、承認を得ていることが求められます。アドビの最新データ(https://business.adobe.com/blog/ai-traffic-surge-retail-sites-not-machine-readable)（英語）によると、米国の小売サイトに対するAIトラフィックは、前年同期比で269%増加している（2026年3月現在）一方、企業はAI検索における可視性で大きな課題を抱えており、差し迫った状況がうかがえます。AIによる発見と人とのエンゲージメントをつながりのあるシステムとして取り扱うことで、企業は今後、時間の経過とともにますます大きな優位性を構築できるようになります。

アドビの戦略および製品担当バイスプレジデントであるロニ スターク（Loni Stark）は、次のように述べています。「企業と消費者の間には、新しい仲介者の存在があります。過去に登場したいかなる存在とも異なり、この仲介者は推論能力を備えています。企業は過去数十年間にわたってコンテンツを管理してきましたが、今ではAIによる自社製品への理解や、自社のエージェントの行動に必要な組織全体の知識を明確に特定するため、コンテキストも管理する必要があります。アドビの最新ソリューションは、こうした課題を解決するものです」

Vanguardのコーポレートシステム部門ディビジョナルCIOのジェニファー マンリー（Jennifer Manry）氏は、次のように述べています。「AI主導の未来が待ち受ける中、お客様からの信頼を維持することは、Vanguardのテクノロジーに対するアプローチの柱となる要素です。投資を成功へと導くベストな機会を投資家に提供するため、当社はテクノロジーを進化させ、顧客対応に高度にパーソナライズされ信頼できるよう設計されたAIを実装しています」

アドビのブランドの可視性向上ソリューションは、顧客体験のフライホイールの構成要素である、「認識」、「創出」、「リーチ」、「学習」の4つのベクトルを対象に継続的な運用モデルとして機能します。企業はAI主導の発見結果から自社の表示状況を認識し、ブランドのコンテキストに基づいたコンテンツと体験を創出し、共有の基盤からオーディエンスとなる人とAIシステムの両方にリーチし、あらゆるインタラクションから学習を行い、パフォーマンスを向上させます。AIエージェントと人のコラボレーションに基づき、顧客体験のフライホイールによって構築される優位性は、サイクルを重ねるごとにより強力なものとなります。

Adobe Experience Manager（AEM）(https://business.adobe.com/jp/products/experience-manager/adobe-experience-manager.html)では、新たなレイヤーの追加によって、あらゆる体験の基盤となるブランドの真の価値、権限、ガバナンス、コンテンツソースを管理します。これは、チームとAIエージェントがwebと自社のコンテンツ全体で構築と最適化を行う際に参照する作業環境となります。また、新登場のエージェント型認証機能は、組織全体でアクセスできるようにし、ブランドの可視性とエンゲージメントを担当する全従業員がAIファーストの体験構築ツールを利用できるようにします。

顧客体験のフライホイールの原動力となる4つのベクトルの内容は以下の通りです。

- 認識：Adobe LLM Optimizer(https://business.adobe.com/jp/products/llm-optimizer.html)とAdobe Commerce(https://business.adobe.com/jp/products/commerce.html)の機能強化により、従来型の検索とLLMを活用した体験の両方を対象に、AIシステムによる製品、コンテンツ、ブランドプレゼンスの解釈を検証し、AI主導の発見を通じた企業の表示状況を可視化します。さらに、こうした機能によって、AI主導の購買プロセスを通じた製品の可視性の課題を特定できます。- 創出：業界をリードするコンテンツ管理システムのAEM Sites(https://business.adobe.com/jp/products/experience-manager/sites.html)が、人とAIエージェント両方のために、コアワークフローに直接組み込まれた体験構築の基盤を提供します。最新のコンテキスト管理機能は、すべての体験がブランドの真の価値に基づき、ポリシーによって管理され、権限とコンテンツソースの共有の基盤によって構築されることを保証します。これにより、チームはAIに対応した体験を大規模に作成できます。現在利用可能なAIエージェントは以下の3種類です。- - Brand Experience Agent：既存のページを更新し、完全新規のコンテンツを作成し、AI主導の発見向けにレガシーサイトをモダナイズすることで、コンテンツ制作を加速させます。- - Content Advisor Agent：承認済みのコンテンツを即座に表示し、あらゆるチャネル向けに調整されて提案することで、チームはコンテンツの検索に費やされる時間を減らし、より多くの時間を成果の向上に投入することが可能です。- - Brand Governance Agent：ブランドポリシーの適用、アセットの権利追跡、権限管理を通じて、ユーザーとAI検索の両方において、コンテンツが常にブランドに即したもので、承認を取得し、ブランドポリシーに準拠していることを保証します。- リーチ：Adobe Commerceの最新機能により、カタログを充実化し、製品ページを最適化することで、AI主導の購買プロセスを通じて製品の可視性を向上させます。Adobe Brand Concierge(https://business.adobe.com/jp/products/brand-concierge.html)の最新機能のよって実現する対話型体験では、ユーザーとの会話でリアルタイムの製品情報と決済機能が提供されます。さらに、AEMの新機能である「LLM Apps」により、企業の構築するブランド体験がLLMのインターフェイス内で直接実行されることで、ブランドのプレゼンスをAIプラットフォーム全体に拡大できます。- 学習：企業はAIプラットフォーム全体で自社が推奨される割合と回答の正確性を測定できるようになります。また、自社のプロパティに関して直接的なエンゲージメントの成長と顧客生涯価値への影響を評価できます。さらに、人の修正や編集上の判断がシステム全体にフィードバックされ、組織全体の知見として構築されることで、それぞれのサイクルは洗練化されます。これにより、あらゆる体験の根底にあるブランドの真の価値、ガバナンス、コンテンツの基盤が継続的に強化されます。

Forward-looking statements

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