名古屋にまさかの事態。新戦力のレレに関してFIFAが回答「2025シーズンの公式戦に出場できない」
名古屋グランパスは７月９日、「レレ選手の公式戦出場に関するお知らせ」と題した声明を出した。
「標記の件、６月12日に期限付き移籍加入を発表させていただいたレレ選手ですが、その後登録手続きを進める中で、国際サッカー連盟（FIFA）が定める「選手の地位及び移籍に関する規則（RSTP）」第５条第４項に基づき、名古屋グランパスでは2025シーズンの公式戦に出場できないとFIFAより回答がありました」
名古屋での公式戦出場に関して、ブラジルサッカー連盟（CBF）の規程には「州選手権はFIFAの定める公式戦には該当しない」という条項があり、クラブは移籍手続きを進めていた。だが、「最終的にFIFAへの確認を行ったところ『州選手権はFIFAの定める公式戦に該当する』という回答があったものです」とのことだ。
期待の新助っ人は、Jリーグのピッチに立つことができないようだ。
なお、以下は名古屋が公開した、FIFAが定める「選手の地位及び移籍に関する規則（RSTP）」第５条第４項。
Players may be registered with a maximum of three clubs during one season. During this period, a player is only eligible to play official matches for two clubs. As an exception to this rule, a player moving between two clubs belonging to associations with overlapping seasons (i.e. start of the season in summer/autumn as opposed to winter/spring) may be eligible to play in official matches for a third club during the relevant season, provided they have fully complied with their contractual obligations towards their previous clubs, and provided that the provisions relating to registration periods (article 6) and the minimum length of a contract (article 18 paragraph 2) are respected. Limitations as per this paragraph do not apply if a player wishes to be registered based on the exception as per article 6 paragraph 3 a). Competition Regulations for the FIFA Club Wor ld Cup™ may establish further exceptions.
選手は１シーズン中に最大３つのクラブに登録できます。この期間中、選手は２つのクラブの公式試合にのみ出場できます。この規則の例外として、シーズンが重複する協会（例：シーズン開始が冬/春ではなく夏/秋）に所属する２つのクラブ間を移動する選手は、以前のクラブに対する契約上の義務を完全に遵守し、登録期間（第６条）および契約の最短期間（第18条第２項）に関する規定を遵守することを条件として、当該シーズン中に３つ目のクラブの公式試合に出場する資格を得ることができます。この項に規定する制限は、選手が第６条第３項a)の例外に基づいて登録を希望する場合には適用されません。FIFAクラブワールドカップ™の競技規則では、さらに例外が定められる場合があります。
構成●サッカーダイジェストWeb編集部
