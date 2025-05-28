ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント（SIE）は、PlayStation Storeにてセール「PlayStation Indies」を開催している。期間は5月28日23時59分まで。

セールでは、恐竜が生きる時代のサバイバルアクション「ARK: Survival Evolved」や、2023年にアワード「The Game Award」にてGOTYを獲得したRPG「バルダーズ・ゲート3」、地下通路を舞台にしたウォーキングシミュレーター「8番出口」といったプレイステーション 5/プレイステーション 4向けタイトルがラインナップ。期間中、最大75%オフの特別価格で提供される。

なお、割引対象タイトルのうち一部はセール期間が異なる場合がある。詳細はタイトルの商品ページにて確認してほしい。

□「PS Store：PlayStation Indies」のページ

対象タイトル紹介（一部）

「ARK: Survival Evolved」

価格：4,180円→2,090円（50%オフ）

□PS Store「ARK: Survival Evolved」のページ

「バルダーズ・ゲート3」

価格：8,580円→6,864円（20%オフ）

□PS Store「バルダーズ・ゲート3」のページ

「テラリア(製品版)」

価格：2,547円→1,273円（50%オフ）

□PS Store「テラリア(製品版)」のページ

「8番出口」

価格：470円→376円（20%オフ）/329円（PS Plus加入でさらに10%オフ）

□PS Store「8番出口」のページ

(C) 2017 Studio Wildcard. ARK: Survival Evolved is a trademark of Studio Wildcard. Created and developed by Studio Wildcard, Snail Games, Efecto Studios, Instinct Games, and Virtual Basement.

(C) 2023 Wizards of the Coast and Larian Studios. All rights reserved. Larian Studios is a registered trademark of the Larian Studios Games Ltd affiliates. Wizards of the Coast, Baldur's Gate, Dungeons & Dragons, D&D, and their respective logos are registered trademarks of Wizards of the Coast LLC

Published by 505 Games (and Spike Chunsoft for Japan region). (C) 2015 Re-Logic. Console versions developed by Engine Software. All Rights Reserved.

(C) KOTAKE CREATE Licensed to and published by Active Gaming Media Inc.