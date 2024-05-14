Apple、最新プラットフォーム「iOS 17.5」と「iPadOS 17.5」を提供開始！忘れ物防止タグのトラッキング通知改善や不具合・脆弱性の修正など
|AppleがiPhoneなど向けiOS 17.5とiPadOS 17.5をリリース！
Appleは13日（現地時間）、同社が販売するスマートフォン（スマホ）「iPhone」シリーズ向けプラットフォーム「iOS」とタブレット「iPad」シリーズ向けプラットフォーム「iPadOS」の最新バージョン「iOS 17.5（21F79）」および「iPadOS 17.5（21F79）」を提供開始したとお知らせしています。
対象機種は最新のiPhone 15シリーズを含めたiOS 17およびiPadOS 17の対象機種となっており、iPhone XS以降およびiPhone SE（第2世代）以降、iPad（第6世代以降）およびiPad mini（第5世代以降）、iPad Air（第3世代以降）、12.9インチiPad Pro（第2世代以降）、10.5インチiPad Pro、11インチiPad Pro（第1世代以降）の各製品にて無料で更新可能です。
その他、同社では合わせて古いiPhoneやiPad向けにセキュリティーアップデートを行う「iOS 16.7.8」および「iPadOS 16.7.8」、スマートウォッチ「Apple Watch」向け「watchOS 10.5」、スマートテレビ「Apple TV」向け「tvOS 17.5」、パソコン「Mac」向け「macOS Sonoma 14.5」および「macOS Ventura 13.6.7」、「macOS Monterey 12.7.5」なども配信開始しています。
iPhone向けのiOSやiPad向けのiPadOSの最新メジャーバージョンとして昨年9月よりiOS 17.0とiPadOS 17.0が提供開始され、その後にiOS 17.1およびiPadOS 17.1、iOS 17.2およびiPadOS 17.2、iOS 17.3およびiPadOS 17.3、iOS 17.4およびiPadOS 17.4が配信されていましたが、新たに新しいプライドラディアンスの壁紙がロック画面に追加されたり、機能改善および不具合・脆弱性を修正したiOS 17.5およびiPadOS 17.5も配信開始されました。iOS 17.5およびiPadOS 17.5の対象機種は以下の通り。
＜iOS 17対応製品＞
・iPhone 15
・iPhone 15 Max
・iPhone 15 Pro
・iPhone 15 Pro Max
・iPhone 14
・iPhone 14 Max
・iPhone 14 Pro
・iPhone 14 Pro Max
・iPhone 13
・iPhone 13 mini
・iPhone 13 Pro
・iPhone 13 Pro Max
・iPhone 12
・iPhone 12 mini
・iPhone 12 Pro
・iPhone 12 Pro Max
・iPhone 11
・iPhone 11 Pro
・iPhone 11 Pro Max
・iPhone XS
・iPhone XS Max
・iPhone XR
・iPhone SE（第2世代）
・iPhone SE（第3世代）
＜iPadOS 17対応製品＞
・iPad（第6世代）
・iPad（第7世代）
・iPad（第8世代）
・iPad（第9世代）
・iPad（第10世代）
・iPad mini（第5世代）
・iPad mini（第6世代）
・iPad Air（第3世代）
・iPad Air（第4世代）
・iPad Air（第5世代）
・12.9インチiPad Pro（第2世代）
・12.9インチiPad Pro（第3世代）
・12.9インチiPad Pro（第4世代）
・12.9インチiPad Pro（第5世代）
・12.9インチiPad Pro（第6世代）
・10.5インチiPad Pro
・11インチiPad Pro（第1世代）
・11インチiPad Pro（第2世代）
・11インチiPad Pro（第3世代）
・11インチiPad Pro（第4世代）
更新は従来通り各製品本体のみでOTA（On-The-Air）によりダウンロードで行え、方法としては、「設定」→「一般」→「ソフトウェア・アップデート」から行え、単体でアップデートする場合のダウンロードサイズは手持ちのiPhone 15 Pro MaxでiOS 17.4.1からだと1.05GBとなっています。またiTunesをインストールしたWindowsおよびMacとUSB-Lightningケーブルで接続しても実施できます。なお、Appleが案内しているアップデートの内容およびセキュリティーコンテンツの修正は以下の通り。
iOS 17.5
このアップデートでは、新しいプライドラディアンスの壁紙がロック画面に追加され、iPhoneでのその他の機能、バグ修正、セキュリティアップデートも含まれます。
ロック画面
・LGBTQ+のコミュニティと文化をたたえる、新しいプライドラディアンスの壁紙をロック画面に追加
トラッキング通知
・プラットフォームを越えたトラッキング検出機能により、ユーザのものではないBluetoothトラッカーがそのユーザと一緒に移動している場合、そのデバイスがペアリングされているオペレーティングシステムに関わらず、ユーザに通知を送信
一部の機能は、地域やAppleデバイスによっては使用できない場合があります。Appleソフトウェア・アップデートのセキュリティコンテンツについては、以下のWebサイトをご覧ください: https://support.apple.com/ja-jp/HT201222
iPadOS 17.5
このアップデートでは、新しいプライドラディアンスの壁紙がロック画面に追加され、iPadでのその他の機能、バグ修正、セキュリティアップデートも含まれます。
ロック画面
・LGBTQ+のコミュニティと文化をたたえる、新しいプライドラディアンスの壁紙をロック画面に追加
トラッキング通知
・プラットフォームを越えたトラッキング検出機能により、ユーザのものではないBluetoothトラッカーがそのユーザと一緒に移動している場合、そのデバイスがペアリングされているオペレーティングシステムに関わらず、ユーザに通知を送信
一部の機能は、地域やAppleデバイスによっては使用できない場合があります。Appleソフトウェアアップデートのセキュリティコンテンツについては、以下のWebサイトをご覧ください: https://support.apple.com/ja-jp/HT201222
iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5
Released May 13, 2024
AppleAVD
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
CVE-2024-27804: Meysam Firouzi (@R00tkitSMM)
AppleMobileFileIntegrity
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An attacker may be able to access user data
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2024-27816: Mickey Jin (@patch1t)
AVEVideoEncoder
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to disclose kernel memory
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
CVE-2024-27841: an anonymous researcher
Find My
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: A malicious application may be able to determine a user's current location
Description: A privacy issue was addressed by moving sensitive data to a more secure location.
CVE-2024-27839: Alexander Heinrich, SEEMOO, TU Darmstadt (@Sn0wfreeze), and Shai Mishali (@freak4pc)
Kernel
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An attacker may be able to cause unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
CVE-2024-27818: pattern-f (@pattern_F_) of Ant Security Light-Year Lab
Libsystem
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to access protected user data
Description: A permissions issue was addressed by removing vulnerable code and adding additional checks.
CVE-2023-42893: an anonymous researcher
Maps
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to read sensitive location information
Description: A path handling issue was addressed with improved validation.
CVE-2024-27810: LFY@secsys of Fudan University
MarketplaceKit
Available for: iPhone XS and later
Impact: A maliciously crafted webpage may be able to distribute a script that tracks users on other webpages
Description: A privacy issue was addressed with improved client ID handling for alternative app marketplaces.
CVE-2024-27852: Talal Haj Bakry and Tommy Mysk of Mysk Inc. (@mysk_co)
Notes
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An attacker with physical access to an iOS device may be able to access notes from the lock screen
Description: This issue was addressed through improved state management.
CVE-2024-27835: Andr.Ess
RemoteViewServices
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An attacker may be able to access user data
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2024-27816: Mickey Jin (@patch1t)
Screenshots
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An attacker with physical access may be able to share items from the lock screen
Description: A permissions issue was addressed with improved validation.
CVE-2024-27803: an anonymous researcher
Shortcuts
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: A shortcut may output sensitive user data without consent
Description: A path handling issue was addressed with improved validation.
CVE-2024-27821: Kirin (@Pwnrin), zbleet, and Csaba Fitzl (@theevilbit) of Kandji
Sync Services
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to bypass Privacy preferences
Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks
CVE-2024-27847: Mickey Jin (@patch1t)
Voice Control
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An attacker may be able to elevate privileges
Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2024-27796: ajajfxhj
WebKit
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An attacker with arbitrary read and write capability may be able to bypass Pointer Authentication
Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.
WebKit Bugzilla: 272750
CVE-2024-27834: Manfred Paul (@_manfp) working with Trend Micro's Zero Day Initiative
記事執筆：memn0ck
