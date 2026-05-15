※日本語訳は後段にあります。

【写真を見る】Do You Know About Japan’s New 'Blue Ticket' System for Bicycles? 青切符"制度、知ってる？ 留学生と学ぶ自転車の安全利用 熊本

To ensure international students understand Japanese traffic rules and use bicycles safely, a traffic safety seminar was held at Kumamoto Technical College in Kumamoto City.

A total of 56 first-year students from the Japanese Language Department, who just enrolled this April, participated in the session.

日本の交通ルールを理解し、自転車を安全に利用してもらおうと、熊本市の熊本工業専門学校で、外国人留学生を対象とした交通安全教室が開かれました。

受講したのは、この4月に入学した日本語学科の1年生56人です。

Not knowing won't get you off the hook.

「知らなかった」では済まされない

The seminar first addressed the "Blue Ticket" system introduced in April, informing students that cyclists aged 16 and older are subject to police enforcement and must pay penalties if issued a violation ticket.

まず、4月に始まった自転車への交通反則通告「青切符制度」について、自転車を運転する16歳以上を対象に取り締まること、また、違反して「青切符」を交付されると、反則金の納付が必要になることなどが説明されました。

The first step is to be informed.

まずは知ることから

Last year, Kumamoto Prefecture saw 435 traffic accidents involving bicycles that resulted in personal injury. Nearly half of these, 214 cases, were crossing collisions, and more than 50% of those reportedly involved traffic violations.

The students listened intently as the "Five Safety Rules for Bicycle Use" were introduced, with organizers urging them to know the rules, obey them, and strive for even safer riding habits than before.

去年、熊本県内で自転車が絡む人身交通事故は435件でした。その半数近い214件が出合い頭の事故で、その半数以上に法令違反があったそうです。

ルールを知り、守り、今以上に安全な自転車運転を心掛けてほしいと、自転車に乗る際の基本ルール「自転車安全利用五則」が紹介されると、生徒たちは真剣に耳を傾けていました。

What are the 'Five Safety Rules for Bicycle Use'?

自転車安全利用五則って？

【The Five Safety Rules for Bicycle Use】

①Ride on the roadway in principle and keep to the left; sidewalks are the exception.Pedestrians have the right of way on sidewalks.

②Obey traffic signals and pause at stop signs to check for safety at intersections.

③Turn on your light at night.

④No drunk riding.

⑤Wear a helmet.

At the end of the classroom session, the instructor noted that "Blue Tickets" would be issued for dangerous or malicious violations that could lead to accidents. However, they also warned that exceptions exist-such as when a cyclist ignores a police officer’s command to stop-and urged students not to try and evade responsibility by claiming, "I don't understand Japanese."

【自転車安全利用五則】

①車道が原則左側を通行、歩道は例外 歩道は例外、歩行者を優先

②交差点では信号と一時停止を守って、安全確認

③夜間はライトを点灯

④飲酒運転は禁止

⑤ヘルメットを着用

座学の最後に、講師が、事故につながるような危険で悪質な違反であれば青切符を交付するが、警察官の制止を無視するなどした場合には例外もあるので「日本語が分からない」といった理由で逃げないよう呼びかけました。

Can you follow the rules and reach your destination safely?

ルール守って、目的地にたどり着ける？

A bicycle simulator named "Kumarin-go" was also used during the seminar.

今回は、自転車走行シミュレーター「くまりん号」も登場しました。

Participants navigate a simulated city environment using a realistic bicycle set up inside the vehicle. By following the action on a monitor, riders can gain practical experience with traffic rules, such as proper sidewalk positioning and mandatory stops at intersections.

車内に設置された本物に近い自転車に乗り、モニターを見ながら街中を疑似走行します。「歩道のどこを走るべきか」「交差点での一時停止」など、実際の運転を体験できます。

Is it tougher than you expected?

意外と難しい？

The international student seemed to speed through intersections and even fell off their bike, but they finally managed to reach their destination.

留学生は、交差点でスピードが出過ぎていたり、転倒したり…やっとのことで目的地に到着したようです。

Demonstrate a rule violation

実演で伝えるルール違反

There was also a demonstration of rule violations.

また、実演で違反の紹介もありました。

Riding with an umbrella (Fine: 5,000 yen)

傘さし運転（反則金5000円）

Using your phone while riding is illegal.

スマホはダメ！

Using a mobile phone (holding) while cycling (Fine: 12,000 yen)

携帯電話使用等（保持）（反則金12000円）

Riding side-by-side is illegal.

並んで走っちゃダメ！

Riding double or side-by-side (Fine: 3,000 yen)

二人乗り・並進（反則金3000円）

A 'Blue Ticket' issued!

「青切符」交付！

In some cases, a 'Blue Ticket' can be issued for multiple offenses at once, such as using a smartphone while wearing earphones.

The police are also warning the public about a rising trend in 'Blue Ticket Scams' nationwide. In these cases, scammers pose as officers and demand money on the spot.

Officials emphasized that you will never be asked to pay cash directly to an officer. Fines must always be paid via bank transfer using the official payment slip provided.

携帯電話の使用とイヤホンの使用、２つの違反で「青切符」が交付されることもあります。

一方、全国で警察官ではない人物が呼び止めて違反を告げ金を騙し取る"青切符詐欺"が発生していることから、その場で現金を支払うことはなく、必ず納付書による振り込みであることが念押しされました。

Feedback from international students after the training.

講習を終えた留学生たちの声

Student A: "It was my first time hearing about the 'Blue Ticket.' I think the bicycle rules in Japan are much stricter than in Nepal."

Student B: "I'm glad I learned the 'Five Safety Rules for Bicycle Use.' I feel I can ride much more safely now."

参加した生徒「青切符について初めて知った。ネパールよりも自転車のルールが厳しいと思う」

参加した生徒「自転車安全利用五則を知ることができてよかった。安全運転できると思う」

To avoid becoming a perpetrator or a victim.

加害者にも被害者にもならないために

It has been about a month since the 'Blue Ticket' system was implemented. While the Kumamoto Prefectural Police issued no blue tickets in April, they did issue 596 'instructional warnings.' No reports involved foreign residents during that period.

As the number of foreign residents in Kumamoto, so does their involvement in traffic accidents. The Kumamoto Prefectural Police stated that they aim to promote safety education for schools and companies with foreign members to ensure they become neither perpetrators nor victims.

「青切符」制度が施行されて1か月あまり、4月に熊本県警が交付した青切符はありませんでしたが"指導警告"は596件でした。その中に外国人の報告はないということです。

熊本県警は、県内在住の外国人が増える中、外国人が事故の当事者になることも増えてきている。加害者にも被害者にもならないよう、外国人のいる学校や企業向けに安全運転教育を進めたいと話しています。