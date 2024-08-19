AI企業のRunwayが、画像から動画を生成する「Gen-3 Alpha Turbo」をリリースしました。無料トライアルを含むすべてのプランで利用できることが特徴で、既に発表済みの「Gen-3 Alpha」より安価ながら同等のパフォーマンスを発揮するとされています。





Runway Gen-3 Alpha Turbo: AI videos faster than you can type | VentureBeat

https://venturebeat.com/ai/runways-gen-3-alpha-turbo-is-here-and-can-make-ai-videos-faster-than-you-can-type/

ユーザーが作成した「Gen-3 Alpha(左)」と「Gen-3 Alpha Turbo(右)」の作例が以下の通り。このユーザーによると、基本モデルのGen-3 Alphaの方がダイナミックな動きを表現するそうですが、物体が別の物体へと変化する「モーフィング」が多く発生する可能性があるという欠点を抱えているそうです。





Runwayいわく、Gen-3 Alpha Turboは「無料トライアルを含むすべての契約プランにおいて、AI動画制作をより多くの人々が利用できるようにすること」を目的に作られており、Gen-3 Alphaの半分の価格で7倍速く動画を生成することが可能だといいます。Runwayのクリストバル・バレンズエラCEOによれば、「動画を生成するよりも、ユーザーが文章を入力する方が時間の方が長い」とのこと。

なお、費用は生成する動画1秒につき5クレジットとなります。クレジットはサブスクリプションへの加入等で入手可能で、最も安い「Standard」プランだと月額12ドル(約1770円)で625クレジットを入手できます。Gen-3 Alphaだと、1秒当たり10クレジットが必要です。

その他の作例は以下の通り。作成したユーザーは「繰り返しますが、ダイナミックスでは基本モデルが勝る一方、ターボモデルはより一貫性があり、安定しています。基本モデルで大きな問題だった、動いたときのキャラクターの顔が変化することもありません。ターボモデルは元の画像に非常に忠実ですが、モーフィングの影響を全く受けないわけではありません」と述べました。