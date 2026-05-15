資産運用フォーラム、2026年度年次会合を開催

一般社団法人資産運用フォーラム

※English translation follows below.

一般社団法人資産運用フォーラム（以下「当フォーラム」）は、2026年度の年次会合を10月27日（火）に開催いたします。

本会合では、資産運用会社を中心とする会員企業に加え、国内外の関係者が一堂に会し、日本の資産運用業のさらなる発展およびインベストメント・チェーン全体の高度化に向けた課題や展望について議論を行います。

当フォーラムでは、資産運用業界を取り巻くさまざまな課題についての議論を一層深めるため、今年度より分科会のテーマを以下の6つに拡大し、多くの会員企業の参加のもと、検討および提言の取りまとめを進めています。

(1) 更なる成長の好循環に向けたインベストメント・チェーン全体の強化

(2) 成長資金の供給

(3) 多様化する資産形成の選択肢

(4) デジタルトランスフォーメーション

(5) サステナブルファイナンス

(6) 資産運用・資産形成の浸透

本会合では、これらの分科会における検討成果の共有に加え、投資先としての日本市場の魅力・日本の資産運用業の将来について、政策・実務の両面から議論を行う予定です。

また、「Japan Weeks」のコア期間中に開催される本会合は、国内外の資産運用会社や機関投資家との対話・意見交換を深める機会としても位置づけています。

当フォーラムは今後も、日本の資産運用業の発展に貢献するとともに、資産運用立国の実現を目指す日本市場の魅力発信に取り組んでまいります。

開催概要

名称：2026年度 資産運用フォーラム 年次会合

日時：2026年10月27日（火）13:00～18:00(予定)

会場：JPタワーホール（対面のみ）

主催：一般社団法人資産運用フォーラム

内容：基調講演、分科会成果報告、パネルディスカッション 等

特設サイト：https://annual.amforum.jp/2026/

問い合わせ：contact@annual.amforum.jp

一般社団法人資産運用フォーラム

資産運用フォーラムは、国内外の資産運用会社を中心に、日本の資産運用の高度化と健全な資産形成の実現に向けた対話・議論を行うために設立されました。

新しい資本主義の下で、わが国の家計金融資産のポテンシャルを活かし、国内外の投資家に向けた日本市場の魅力と成長可能性を発信することを目的としています。

また、国内外の関係者との継続的なコミュニケーションを通じて、資産運用業の発展、企業価値向上、家計の資産形成に資する環境整備を推進してまいります。

2025年度年次会合の様子2025年度年次会合の様子 ー パネルディスカッション

Japan Asset Management Forum to Host 2026 Annual Meeting

- Stakeholders from Japan and abroad to discuss the attractiveness of the Japanese market and the future of the asset management industry -

Tokyo, May 15, 2026 - The Japan Asset Management Forum (the “Forum”) announced today that it will host its 2026 Annual Meeting on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

The meeting will bring together member firms, primarily asset management companies, as well as stakeholders from Japan and abroad, to discuss the further development of Japan’s asset management industry and the enhancement of the investment chain as a whole.

To further advance discussions on key issues facing the industry, the Forum has expanded its subcommittee themes this year to six areas, with active participation from many member firms:

- Strengthening the Investment Chain for Further Growth- Supplying Growth Capital- Options for Diversified Asset Building- Digital Transformation- Sustainable Finance- Wider Adoption of Asset Management and Asset Building

In addition to sharing the outcomes of these subcommittees, the meeting will discuss the attractiveness of Japan as a compelling market for investment and the future of Japan’s asset management industry from both policy and practical perspectives.

Held during the core weeks of “Japan Weeks”, the meeting will also provide an opportunity to deepen dialogue with asset managers and institutional investors from Japan and around the world.

The Forum remains committed to supporting the development of Japan’s asset management industry and to promote Japan as a Leading Asset Management Center.

Event Details

Title: Japan Asset Management Forum 2026 Annual Meeting

Date: Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Time: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. (tentative)

Venue: JP Tower Hall (in person only)

Organizer: Japan Asset Management Forum

Program: Keynote Speeches, Subcommittee reports, Panel Discussions, and more

Website: https://annual.amforum.jp/2026/

Contact: contact@annual.amforum.jp

Japan Asset Management Forum

The Japan Asset Management Forum was established to promote dialogue and discussion among domestic and global asset management companies, with the aim of enhancing Japan's asset management industry and supporting sound asset building.



Through its activities, the Forum seeks to communicate the appeal and growth potential of Japanese markets, while contributing to the development of Japan's asset management industry and the advancement of individual asset formation.