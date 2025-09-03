スポンジ・ボブ：海の荒神たち

THQ Nordic Japanは、9月25日から9月28日に幕張メッセで開催されるイベント「東京ゲームショウ2025」において、新作ゲーム2タイトルをプレイアブル出展する。

今回の展示作品は、11月18日発売予定のアクションアドベンチャー「スポンジ・ボブ：海の荒神たち」と、2026年発売予定のホラーアドベンチャー「REANIMAL（リアニマル）」の2タイトル。ハピネットのメインブース「ハピネットゲームフェス！in TGS2025」にてプレイアブル展示が行なわれる。

ブースの場所は幕張メッセ、ホール7のN12。同ブースに関する情報は特設サイトより確認できる。

□「ハピネットゲームフェス！in TGS2025」特設サイトのページ

REANIMAL

(C) 2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Nickelodeon, SpongeBob SquarePants and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc. Created by Stephen Hillenburg. (C) 2025 THQ Nordic AB, Sweden. Published by THQ Nordic GmbH, Austria. Developed by Purple Lamp GmbH, Austria. THQ and THQ Nordic are trademarks of THQ Nordic AB, Sweden. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.



(C)2025 TARSIER STUDIOS(TM) AB. REANIMAL(TM) is developed by TARSIER STUDIOS(TM) AB and published by THQ Nordic(TM) GmbH, Austria. All rights owned and controlled by TARSIER STUDIOS(TM) AB & THQ Nordic(TM) AB. All rights reserved.