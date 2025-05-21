ソニー･インタラクティブエンタテインメントは、オンラインストア「PlayStation Store」にて「1,500円以下セール」を6月4日23日59分まで実施している。

本セールでは対象のダウンロードタイトルが1,500円以下の特別価格で販売される。ラインナップには「ボーダーランズ3 超レベルアップ・エディション」や「Voice of Cards 囚われの魔物」、「PAC-MAN MUSEUM+」、「バリアント ハート：ザ・コレクション」などが登場。

なお、タイトル別の割引価格は、ストアを実際に見てご確認いただきたい。

□「PlayStation Store」の「1,500円以下セール」ページ

「1,500円以下セール」対象タイトル（一部）

ボーダーランズ3 超レベルアップ・エディション PS4 & PS5

通常価格：8,800円

セール価格：880円（90％オフ）

セール期間：5月28日23時59分まで

□「PlayStation Store」の「ボーダーランズ3 超レベルアップ・エディション PS4 & PS5」

Voice of Cards 囚われの魔物 PS4

通常価格：3,520円

セール価格：1,408円（60％オフ）

セール期間：6月4日23時59分まで

□「PlayStation Store」の「Voice of Cards 囚われの魔物 PS4」

PAC-MAN MUSEUM+ PS4

通常価格：2,640円

セール価格：1,452円（45％オフ）

セール期間：6月4日23時59分まで

□「PlayStation Store」の「PAC-MAN MUSEUM+」

バリアント ハート：ザ・コレクション PS4

通常価格：3,480円

セール価格：1,392円（60％オフ）

セール期間：6月4日23時59分まで

□「PlayStation Store」の「バリアント ハート：ザ・コレクション」

(C) 2019 Gearbox. Published and distributed by 2K. Gearbox and Borderlands, and the Gearbox Software and Borderlands logos, are registered trademarks, all used courtesy of Gearbox Software, LLC. 2K and the 2K logo are trademarks of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. All rights reserved.

(C) 2022 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

PAC-MAN MUSEUM(TM)+ & (C)Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

(C) 2014-2023 Ubisoft Entertainment. All rights reserved. The Valiant Hearts The Great War logo, Ubisoft, and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries.