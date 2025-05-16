「Cult of the Lamb」の特設コーナー展開＆特典フェアがINFOLENS GEEK SHOP池袋パルコとオンラインストアで開催決定
インフォレンズは、INFOLENS GEEK SHOP 池袋パルコ店内にて「Cult of the Lamb」特設コーナーを5月16日より開催する。開催期間は6月1日。
開催期間中、ゲーム「Cult of the Lamb」をモチーフとした新商品の販売や特典フェアが実施される。特設コーナーでは「仔羊」と「待ち受けし者」のスタンドパネルが展示される。
特典フェアはINFOLENS GEEK SHOP池袋パルコ店またはオンラインストアにて「Cult of the Lamb」の商品を税込5,500円以上購入すると「オリジナルロゴステッカー」が1会計に1枚もらえる。
スタンドパネル
「Cult of the Lamb」新商品
Youtooz Cult of the Lamb フィギュア （待ち受けし者）
価格：6,050円
Youtooz Cult of the Lamb お座りぬいぐるみ（子羊）
価格：6,050円
Youtooz Cult of the Lamb ぬいぐるみ （アムドゥシアス）
価格：6,050円
Youtooz Cult of the Lamb ぬいぐるみ （イヌ）
価格：6,050円
Youtooz Cult of the Lamb ぬいぐるみ （ウサギ）
価格：6,050円
Youtooz Cult of the Lamb ぬいぐるみ （クワガタ）
価格：6,050円
Youtooz Cult of the Lamb ぬいぐるみ （ヒトデ）
価格：6,050円
Youtooz Cult of the Lamb ぬいぐるみ （クランコ＆ボップ）
価格：6,050円
再入荷商品
Youtooz Cult of the Lamb フィギュア（子羊）
価格：4,400円
Youtooz Cult of the Lambぬいぐるみ（子羊）
価格：4,400円
Youtooz Cult of the Lamb ビショップ・スレイヤー ピン
価格：1,650円
Youtooz Cult of the Lamb ピンセット
価格：4,400円
(C) 2025 Massive Monster Ltd;Licensed by Devolver Digital,INC
※販売商品は数に限りがあります。完売の際はご了承ください。
※状況により購入制限をかけさせていただく場合がございます。予めご了承ください。