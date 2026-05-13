ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント（SIE）は、PlayStation Store（PSストア）にてセール「PlayStation Indies」を開催している。期間は5月27日まで。

本セールは、インディーズメーカーのPS5、PS4向けダウンロードソフトが対象。「テラリア」、「サブノーティカ」、「溶鉄のマルフーシャ」といったタイトルがラインナップされており、通常よりもお買い得価格（最大75%OFF）で購入できる。

なお、対象タイトルのうち一部はセール期間が異なる場合がある。詳細は各タイトルページより確認してほしい。

□「PlayStation Indies」のページ

【セール対象タイトル（一部）】

「テラリア」 価格：2,547円 → 1,273円（50%OFF）

「サブノーティカ」 価格：3,000円 → 750円（75%OFF）

「溶鉄のマルフーシャ」 価格：1,180円 → 590円（50%OFF） ※PS Plus加入でさらに10%OFF

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