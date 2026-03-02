インドで開発者向けデータベースサービス「Supabase」へのアクセスが制限される、インド政府が関与か
オープンソースで提供されるPostgres開発プラットフォーム「Supabase」が、インドでブロックされていることが分かりました。事情に詳しい関係者は政府命令でブロックされたものと指摘しています。
India disrupts access to popular developer platform Supabase with blocking order | TechCrunch
テクノロジー系メディアのTechCrunchが取材した関係者によると、Supabaseはインドの法律に基づきアクセスが遮断されているとのこと。かつてX(Twitter)やTikTokをブロックした法律により、政府がプロバイダーに対してSupabaseのアクセス禁止を求めているようです。
政府はSupabaseに対して言及しておらず、制限がどのくらいの期間続くのかも不明です。
Supabaseは公式Xアカウントでインドの状況を認め、「当面の回避策として代替DNSプロバイダーまたはVPNを使用するように」と呼びかけました。
We understand many users in India continue to be blocked from accessing Supabase. We acknowledge the difficulties this is causing for our users there. Supabase continues to follow up through all available channels to resolve this issue.
We continue to advise affected customers…— Supabase (@supabase) February 27, 2026
TechCrunchはニューデリーにおいてACT Fibernet、JioFiber、Airtelといったプロバイダー経由でアクセスが遮断されていることを確認していますが、ベンガルールにおいてはACT Fibernetで利用できているなど、制限が一貫していないことが示されているそうです。
Supabaseは「JioFiberを使用している場合は、VPNを使用してSupabaseに接続するか、DNSを1.1.1.1に切り替える必要がある場合があります」と指摘。「インドの他のISPもアクセス制限の影響を受けている可能性があるという報告を受けています。この問題の解決に向けて、利用可能なあらゆるチャネルを通じて引き続き対応を進めています」と述べました。
If you’re using JioFiber in India you may need to use a VPN to connect to Supabase, or switch your DNS to 1.1.1.1.
Supabase infrastructure remains fully operational - the issue appears to be an ISP-level block. We have reached out to Jio.— Supabase (@supabase) February 24, 2026
アクセス遮断を受け、Supabase API トラフィックをCloudflareのエッジネットワーク経由でルーティングして再び利用できるようにするサービス「JioBase」も誕生しています。
JioBase - Fix Supabase Blocked in India | Bypass Jio, Airtel DNS Block
https://jiobase.com/
インドの開発者らは「インドからの新規ユーザー登録が見られなくなった」「開発用途でも本番用途でもSupabaseに安定してアクセスできなくなった」などと述べました。
My current company also has their db on supabase. How am I suppose to work with it now without VPN ? This isnt the way you suddenly do this type of this.
Indian gov literally does anything without giving any second choice, supabase is one of the most used BaaS platforms used by… pic.twitter.com/6bB2Zg7THu— Siddharth (@Pseudo_Sid26) February 27, 2026
SupabaseはインドのIT担当大臣アシュウィニ・ヴァイシュナウ氏にタグを付け、介入してアクセスを回復するよう求めましたが、その後メッセージは削除されています。
Seems like someone’s IT cell made them delete the tweet pic.twitter.com/9MaKV2QdP4— Pranav Mailarpawar (@pranvtwt) February 27, 2026
アメリカに拠点を置くCEOのポール・コップルストーン氏は記事作成時点で声明を出していません。
Similarwebのデータによると、インドはSupabaseにとって世界で4番目に大きなトラフィック源であり、世界全体の訪問の約9％を占めています。
なお、Supabaseはセルフホストが可能なため、プロバイダーに頼らずとも利用することは可能です。
GitHub - supabase/supabase: The Postgres development platform. Supabase gives you a dedicated Postgres database to build your web, mobile, and AI applications.
https://github.com/supabase/supabase