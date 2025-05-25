「身内びいき」もバイアスだった!? 家族をより好意的にみてしまう“内集団バイアス”とは!?【眠れなくなるほど面白い 図解 認知バイアス】

「うちの子が一番かわいい」は幻想？
【内集団バイアス】

集団によって「ひいき度」が変わる

家族にとって自分の子どもや孫は他の誰よりもかわいく輝いて見えるものです。それは犬や猫などのペットであっても同様。たとえ容姿端麗でなくても、成績がクラスで下のほうだとしても、それらすべてを含め、家族にとっては「うちの子が一番！」なのです。こうした感情を世間では「家族愛」といいますが、実はそこにも心理的なバイアスが働いているのです。

このように家族を好意的に評価する心理傾向を「内集団バイアス」といいます。その対象となるのは家族だけでなく、自身に関わりのある組織や集団のすべて。会社の同僚や地元の友だち、さらには普段あまり付き合いのない町内会、偶然同じバスに乗り合わせた人々さえもあなたが所属する集団の１つと見なすことができます。

内集団バイアスはこうしたすべての集団に対して働き、自身と結びつきが強い集団（内集団）をより好意的に高く評価し、それより関係性が弱い集団（ 外集団）ほど軽視されることがわかっています。家族はもっとも身近で結びつきの強い存在ですから、誰と比べても家族が一番」と感じるのは当たり前のことなのです。

一方で内集団バイアスは、内集団への好意が裏返って外集団への嫌悪感に発展してしまうこともあります。好きな気持ちが強すぎると気づかずに陥ってしまいがちなので注意が必要です。

関係性の強い集団ほどバイアスがかかる

集団との関係性によって評価は異なる

『内集団バイアス』とは、自身が所属する集団同士を比較し、
より結び付きが強い集団（ 内集団）を好意的に評価するバイアスのこと

