小さな一歩を楽しもう！　俳優・アーティストの森崎ウィンさんからのお手紙【エンジョイ・シンプル・イングリッシュ】

Let’s have fun taking small steps together!

Hi, everybody! It’s Morisaki Win.



This month, a new season of Enjoy Simple English begins. I’m going to do my best to guide you again this year―and I hope to have fun with you along the way!



Starting something new―whether it’s language learning or anything else―takes courage.

When I do something new, I always tell myself one thing: don’t push yourself too hard. If you aim for perfection right away, you might hit a wall. Just take the first small step.

One great thing about Enjoy Simple English is that every episode is only five minutes long. It’s perfect for a casual listen. You don’t have to understand everything, either. If you’re just starting, tell yourself, “I’m listening! Good for me!” And the moment you pick up the text, you’ve already taken another new step.



Speaking of new steps, I want to travel abroad more in my private life. In January, I planned a trip myself and went to Taiwan. In Taiwan, you can get by with Japanese pretty often―but there were still times when I needed English. And traveling on my own, with no one there to look out for me, was such a thrilling rush. It was so exciting having that sense of freedom.



Last year, I changed my nationality to Japanese and got a Japanese passport. Now that I have it, I want to use it for experiences that help me grow. Next, I want to try a solo trip to South Korea. I could finish work in the early afternoon, catch an evening flight, and come back the next day… I love the idea of a quick little trip like that.



Let’s have fun taking small steps together. I’m sure each one will help open up your world even more!



Morisaki Win



森崎ウィン（もりさき・うぃん）

俳優・アーティスト。ミャンマーで生まれ、小学4年生で来日。2018年スティーヴン・スピルバーグ監督映画『レディ・プレイヤー1』で主要キャストとしてハリウッドデビュー。20年『蜜蜂と遠雷』で第43回日本アカデミー賞新人俳優賞。24年監督、出演をつとめた『せん』が「ショートショート フィルムフェスティバル &アジア 2024」でグランプリである「ジョージ・ルーカス アワード」を受賞。ミュージカルの世界でも25年『ウェイトレス』に出演するなど活躍中。アーティストとしては“MORISAKI WIN”名義で20年にメジャーデビュー。母国ミャンマーでも観光大使を務め圧倒的な知名度を誇る。

英訳：Tom Kain（トム・ケイン）

日英翻訳家。アメリカ・ミネソタ州出身。2005年に来日し、現在はNHK「ニュースで学ぶ現代英語」に出演中。