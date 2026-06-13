Anthropicがアメリカ政府の指示で「Claude Fable 5」と「Claude Mythos 5」の提供を停止
Anthropicが「Claude Mythos 5」および「Claude Fable 5」の提供を停止しました。Anthropicは「アメリカ政府の国家安全保障当局による指示」が原因であると説明しています。
Statement on the US government directive to suspend access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5 \ Anthropic
https://www.anthropic.com/news/fable-mythos-access
The US government, citing national security authorities, has issued an export control directive to suspend all access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5 by any foreign national, whether inside or outside the United States, including foreign national Anthropic employees.
The net effect of…— Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) June 13, 2026
As a result of a US government directive, we are suspending access to Claude Fable 5 for all users. You can continue to use all other Claude models.
Here’s what this means for you:
Across Claude products, new sessions will run on your selected default model or Opus 4.8, and… https://t.co/YJTiDotS2v— ClaudeDevs (@ClaudeDevs) June 13, 2026
Claude Fable 5とClaude Mythos 5は現地時間の2026年6月9日にリリースされた高性能AIモデルです。両モデルはサイバー攻撃の高さを理由に一部の組織を対象に限定提供されていた「Claude Mythos Preview」のアップデート版であり、Claude Mythos 5がセキュリティー制限なしの限定提供版、Claude Fable 5がセキュリティー制限ありの製品版という位置付けです。
ついに「Claude Mythos」の正式版が登場＆利用者制限撤廃版の「Claude Fable」も登場して誰でも使用可能に - GIGAZINE
Claude Fable 5はClaudeの有料プラン加入者向けに提供されており、コーディングやゲーム開発や複雑なタスクを高精度にこなせることから大きな注目を集めていました。
ところが、Anthropicは日本時間の2026年6月13日9時50分頃にClaude Fable 5およびClaude Mythos 5の提供停止を発表しました。Anthropicの発表によると、アメリカ政府の国家安全保障当局から日本時間の2026年6月13日6時21分に「アメリカの国内外を問わず、Anthropicの外国人社員を含むすべての外国人に対するClaude Fable 5およびClaude Mythos 5の提供を停止せよ」という内容の輸出管理命令が出されたとのこと。
Anthropicは命令を守るために「すべての顧客に対するClaude Fable 5およびClaude Mythos 5の提供停止」を決定しました。Anthropicによると、政府当局は「Claude Fable 5の脱獄手法(禁止されている内容を出力される手法)を発見した」として特定のコードベースを用いた脱獄手法を口頭で説明してきたとのこと。ただし、具体的な判断理由は明らかにされておらず、提示された脱獄手法も他のモデルに広く適用可能なものだったそうです。
Anthropicは「『ごくわずかな潜在的な脱獄の可能性が見つかったとだけで数億人のユーザーに展開されている商用モデルを回収すべき』という意見には同意できない。この基準がAI業界全体に適用されれば、あらゆるAI企業の最先端モデルの展開が事実上停止することになる」と主張し、Claude Fable 5およびClaude Mythos 5の提供再開に向けて取り組む姿勢を見せています
なお、Claude Fable 5およびClaude Mythos 5以外のモデルについては引き続き利用可能です。