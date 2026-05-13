自動車向けアプリ「Android Auto」に大型アップデートが加えられ、全面的なデザインの刷新やナビで動画を視聴する機能の追加などが行われました。

Drivers can look forward to a rich new experience, premium entertainment and a more capable Gemini.

https://blog.google/products-and-platforms/platforms/android/android-in-cars-updates/

◆Material 3 Expressiveに対応

Android 16から採用されているUXデザイン「Material 3 Expressive」がAndroid Autoにも導入されます。Googleは「表現力豊かなフォント、滑らかなアニメーション、壁紙を提供します」と伝えました。





◆ウィジェットの導入

アプリの情報を素早く確認できるウィジェットを画面上に配置することが可能になります。ワンタップでガレージドアを開閉したり、天気予報や連絡先などへすぐにアクセスしたりできるようになるとのことです。





◆Googleマップに3Dビュー搭載

Googleマップに、周辺の建物や高架、地形を立体的に映し出す機能が追加されます。これは2026年3月に「イマーシブナビゲーション」という名前で紹介された機能です。





◆動画アプリへの対応

Android Autoで初めて、YouTubeなどのアプリで動画を視聴できるようになります。安全のため、パーキングからドライブにシフトチェンジすると音声のみに切り替わるという仕様です。2026年後半には対応車種において60fps・フルHD映像で利用可能となる予定で、BMW、フォード、ジェネシス、ヒョンデ、起亜、マヒンドラ、メルセデス・ベンツ、ルノー、シュコダ、タタ、ボルボから提供開始されます。





◆Gemini Intelligenceの利用

スマートフォンにGemini Intelligenceが搭載されている場合、Android Auto経由で利用できるようになります。これにより、友人から住所を尋ねるテキストメッセージを受け取った場合にメールやカレンダーを分析して答えを見つけ出し、適切な情報を含んだ返信をワンタップで送信する提案を行うなどの機能を利用できます。





◆Google built-in搭載車のアップグレード

AIの「Deep Gemini」が統合され、車両固有の質問(ダッシュボードの警告灯の意味など)を尋ねることができるようになります。





Googleは「現在、2億5000万台以上のAndroid Auto対応車が道路を走っており、私たちは引き続き、スマートフォンの最高の体験をあらゆるドライブにもたらしています。次世代のAndroid Autoでは、驚くほど新しい体験、プレミアムなエンターテインメント、そしてさらに便利になったGeminiを提供します」と伝えました。