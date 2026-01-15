Gemini¤¬¡È¥Þ¥¤AIÈë½ñ¡É¤Ë¤Ê¤ë¿·µ¡Ç½¡ÖPersonal Intelligence¡×¡£Gmail¤äGoogle¥É¥é¥¤¥Ö¤ò¥Õ¥ë³èÍÑ
ChatGPT¤Ë¤Ï¤Ç¤¤Ê¤¤¤è¡Á¡£
Google¤¬AI¥Á¥ã¥Ã¥È¥Ü¥Ã¥È¡ÖGemini¡×¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¡¢¿·µ¡Ç½¡ÖPersonal Intelligence¡Ê¥Ñ¡¼¥½¥Ê¥ë¡¦¥¤¥ó¥Æ¥ê¥¸¥§¥ó¥¹¡Ë¡×¤òÈ¯É½¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£°ì¸À¤Ç¤¤¤¨¤Ð¡¢Gemini¤ò¡Ö¤¢¤Ê¤¿¤À¤±¤ÎÈë½ñ¡×¤Ë¿Ê²½¤µ¤»¤ë¥¢¥Ã¥×¥Ç¡¼¥È¡¢¤À¤¤¤Ö¡È¶¯¤¤µ¡Ç½¡É¤À¤È´¶¤¸¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£
Google¥¨¥³¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¤òÁíÆ°°÷¤·¤Æ¡Ö¤¢¤Ê¤¿¡×¤òÍý²ò
Personal Intelligence¤ÎÀµÂÎ¤Ï¡¢Google¤Î¥¨¥³¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¤ò¥Õ¥ë³èÍÑ¤·¤¿µæ¶Ë¤Î¥³¥ó¥Æ¥¥¹¥ÈÍý²ò¤Ç¤¹¡£
Gmail¡¢Google¥Õ¥©¥È¡¢YouTube¡¢Google¥«¥ì¥ó¥À¡¼¡¢Google¥É¥é¥¤¥Ö¡£
À¸³è¤ä»Å»ö¤Ç»È¤¦¤¢¤é¤æ¤ë¾ðÊó¤òGemini¤¬²£ÃÇÅª¤Ë»²¾È¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£
¡Ö¼¡¤ÎÎ¹¹Ô¡¢²¿»ý¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤±¤Ð¤¤¤¤¡©¡×¤ÈÊ¹¤±¤Ð¡¢¥«¥ì¥ó¥À¡¼¤ÎÍ½Äê¡¢Gmail¤ÎÍ½Ìó¡¢¼Ì¿¿¤«¤é»¡¤·¤Æ¡Ö¤¢¤Ê¤¿¤Î¹¥¤ß¤Ë¹ç¤ï¤»¤¿»ý¤ÁÊª¥ê¥¹¥È¡×¤ò¤¹¤Ð¤ä¤¯ÍÑ°Õ¤·¤Æ¤¯¤ì¤ë¤ó¤Ç¤¹¡£
1/ Reasoning across sources: Ever need to buy parts for your car but don't have the info handy?- Google (@Google) January 14, 2026
Ask Gemini to ¡ÈRecommend tires for my car.¡É
By referencing connected apps like @Gmail and Photos, it can understand your car¡Çs make and model, and even the types of trips you take,¡Ä pic.twitter.com/YoGCVg60Fk
¡Ö³Ð¤¨¤µ¤»¤ë¡×¤«¤é¡Ö¼«¤éÆ°¤¯¡×¤Ø
¤³¤ì¤Þ¤Ç¤Î¡Ö¥á¥â¥êµ¡Ç½¡×¤âÊØÍø¤Ç¤·¤¿¤¬¡¢¤¢¤Á¤é¤Ï¤¢¤¯¤Þ¤Ç¼õÆ°Åª¡£¡Ö»ä¤Ï¤³¤ì¤¬¹¥¤¡×¤È¶µ¤¨¤¿¤³¤È¤·¤«»È¤¨¤Þ¤»¤ó¤Ç¤·¤¿¡£
ÂÐ¤¹¤ëPersonal Intelligence¤Ï°µÅÝÅª¤ËÇ½Æ°Åª¡£
Gemini¤¬¤½¤Î¾ì¤Î¾õ¶·¤Ë¹ç¤ï¤»¤Æ¡Ö¤¢¡¢¤³¤Î²óÅú¤Ë¤Ï¥«¥ì¥ó¥À¡¼¤Î¾ðÊó¤¬É¬Í×¤À¤Ê¡×¤È¼«¤éÈ½ÃÇ¤·¤Æ³Æ¥¢¥×¥ê¤ËÀÜÂ³¤¹¤ë¤ó¤Ç¤¹¡£¥æ¡¼¥¶¡¼¤¬°Õ¼±¤»¤º¤È¤â¡¢Î¢Â¦¤Ç¾¡¼ê¤ËÅÀ¤ÈÅÀ¤ò¤Ä¤Ê¤®¹ç¤ï¤»¤Æ¤¯¤ì¤ë¤Î¤¬¥ß¥½¡£
3/ Tailored recommendations: Looking for something new to read?- Google (@Google) January 14, 2026
Ask Gemini to ¡ÈSuggest a few books I might enjoy based on my interests.¡É
Because Gemini is able to reason across sources, it can easily recommend books that match your current interests. See how much more helpful¡Ä pic.twitter.com/TANYbNOUh6
ChatGPT¤Ë¤Ï¤Ç¤¤Ê¤¤·ÝÅö¤Ê¤ó¤À¤è¤Ê¤¡¡Ä
¤³¤Î¥ì¥Ù¥ë¤ÎÏ¢·È¤ÏChatGPT¤Ë¤â¤Þ¤À¥Þ¥Í¤Ç¤¤Þ¤»¤ó¡£
¥¹¥Þ¥Û¤ÎOS¡¢¥á¡¼¥ë¡¢¼Ì¿¿¡¢Æ°²è¤È¤¤¤Ã¤¿À¸³è¥¤¥ó¥Õ¥é¥µ¡¼¥Ó¥¹¤ò°®¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ëGoogle¤À¤«¤é¤³¤½¼Â¸½¤Ç¤¤¿¡¢Í£°ìÌµÆó¤Î¡Ö¥¨¥³¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¤ÎË½ÎÏ¡×¤Ç¤¹¡£
Â¾¼Ò¤¬¤É¤ì¤À¤±¸¤¤¥â¥Ç¥ë¤òºî¤Ã¤Æ¤â¡¢¤³¤Î¡ÖÀ¸³è¤Ø¤ÎÌ©ÃåÅÙ¡×¤Ë¤ÏÂÀÅáÂÇ¤Á¤Ç¤¤Ê¤¤¤Î¤¬¸½¾õ¡£¤³¤Îµæ¶Ë¤Î¥¢¥É¥Ð¥ó¥Æ¡¼¥¸¤ò³è¤«¤·¤¿¿·µ¡Ç½¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£
¤¤¤Ä¤«¤é»È¤¨¤ë¡© ÍøÍÑ¾ò·ï¤Þ¤È¤á
¡ÖÁá¤¯»È¤¤¤¿¤¤¡ª¡×¤È¤¤¤¦¤È¤³¤í¤Ç¤¹¤¬¡¢¸½ºß¤Ï¥Ù¡¼¥¿ÈÇ¤Î¥í¡¼¥ë¥¢¥¦¥ÈÃæ¤Ç¤¹¡£
¡¦ËÜÆü²ò¶Ø¡§ÊÆ¹ñ¤Î¥æ¡¼¥¶¡¼¡£¥Ö¥é¥¦¥¶ÈÇ¡Êgemini.google¡Ë¤ÎÀßÄê¤«¤éÍ¸ú²½¤¹¤ë¤È»È¤¨¤ë
¡¦¥¢¥×¥êÈÇ¡§ ÊÆ¹ñ¤Î¡ÖGoogle AI Pro¡×¤Þ¤¿¤Ï¡ÖUltra¡×¥µ¥Ö¥¹¥¯¥ê¥×¥·¥ç¥ó¼Ô¸ÂÄê
¡¦ÆüËÜ¤ò´Þ¤àÊÆ¹ñ°Ê³°¡¦ÌµÎÁ¥æ¡¼¥¶¡¼¡§ »ÄÇ°¤Ê¤¬¤é¤Þ¤ÀÍøÍÑÉÔ²Ä¡£¤¿¤À¡¢¡Ö¶áÆüÃæ¡ÊComing soon¡Ë¡×¤ËÅ¸³«Í½Äê¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹
²ò¶Ø¤µ¤ì¤¿¤é¡¢¤«¤Ê¤ê¤ªÀ¤ÏÃ¤Ë¤Ê¤ê¤½¡¼¡£
A note on privacy and Personal Intelligence: You call the shots.- Google (@Google) January 14, 2026
You can disconnect your apps, adjust your settings, or delete your chat history at any time. Read more ¢ª https://t.co/5HVtyP5C6i pic.twitter.com/i12RZFcZOI
Gemini¤ÎÀª¤¤¤¬»ß¤Þ¤é¤Ê¤¤¡£ChatGPT¤¬°µÅÝ¤µ¤ì¤ë¤Î¤â»ÅÊý¤Ê¤¤
