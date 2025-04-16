GoogleのAIアシスタント「Gemini」で動画生成が可能に
Google製AIアシスタント「Gemini」の有料プランで動画生成AI「Veo 2」を用いた動画生成が可能になりました。
Try generating video in Gemini, powered by Veo 2
https://blog.google/products/gemini/video-generation/
Gemini AI video generator powered by Veo 2
Veo 2を用いた動画生成は、Geminiの有料プラン「Gemini Advanced」で利用できます。作りたい動画の説明文(プロンプト)を入力するだけで、8秒の動画を生成可能。解像度は720pで、MP4ファイルとしてダウンロードできます。また、1カ月ごとに生成可能な動画の数が決まっており、制限に近づくと通知が届きます。
Dive into video creation with @GeminiApp - rolling out today.🪂
Transform text prompts into cinematic 8-second videos with Veo 2 in Gemini Advanced. Select Veo 2 from the model dropdown menu to get started.
Prompt: Write the word "GOOGLE" out of skydiving parachutes opening up pic.twitter.com/IHTmhELUut— Google (@Google) April 15, 2025
Veo 2を用いて生成した動画の例が以下。プロンプトは「横長、氷河の洞窟をスローパン撮影。不気味な薄明かりに照らされている。上から淡いシアンの光が差し込む。氷の壁に包まれたキャンディを照らす。白い上着を着た二人の人物がヘルメットライトで照らしながら中央を通り抜ける。洞窟の静か静けさとスケール感を描写(A wide, slow-panning shot of an enormous glacial cavern, bathed in eerie twilight. Pale cyan light filters from above, illuminating frozen candy figures within the ice walls. Two figures in white exosuits, their helmet lights casting beams, trudge through the center. Capture the cavern's scale and stillness)」です。
Googleの動画生成AI「Veo 2」で生成された動画の例その1 - YouTube
3DCGアニメ風の動画も生成可能。プロンプトは「大きな眼鏡をかけた小さなネズミのアニメ。居心地の良い森の書斎で光るキノコに照らされながら本を読む。(An animated shot of a tiny mouse with oversized glasses, reading a book by the light of a glowing mushroom in a cozy forest den)」です。
Googleの動画生成AI「Veo 2」で生成された動画の例その2 - YouTube
Gemini Advancedの動画生成機能は2025年4月15日から数週間かけて段階的に展開されます。また、Gemini Advancedは月額2900円で、最初の1カ月は無料で使えます。