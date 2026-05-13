日本の不動産市場、都市開発と投資拡大を背景に2034年までに5,762億1,000万米ドル規模へ
Japan Real Estate Market Report 2026
Market Size in 2025: US$448.31 billion
Market Forecast for 2034: US$576.21 billion
Market Growth Rate: 2.74% (2026-2034)
According to the latest report "Japan Real Estate Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast 2026-2034" published by the IMARC Group, the size of the Japanese real estate market reached US$448.31 billion in 2025. Looking ahead, the market size is projected to reach US$576.21 billion by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.74% from 2026 to 2034.
Download a sample PDF of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/report/ja/japan-real-estate-market/requestsample
Trends and Demand in the Japanese Real Estate Industry in 2026:
The Japanese real estate market is growing, steadily driven by urban redevelopment projects, the need for modernization of housing, and increased investment in commercial and industrial real estate. The market includes diverse target properties for various market sectors, including residential, commercial, industrial, and land. The operation of target industries consists of buy-and-sell transactions and agreements lease that provide various revenue streams. Distribution channels are both online and offline transactions, allowing customers to choose flexible purchase options. Residential real estate is the largest segment by value. Commercial real estate promotes urban regeneration. Investment in industrial facilities supports manufacturing. Land development creates forward-looking opportunities. Patterns of housing demand due to teleworking. Revitalized urban regeneration is the regeneration of aging urban areas. Concerns about sustainability are influencing real estate selection factors. Japanese real estate companies and global investors are expanding their portfolios, pursuing mixed-use development projects, and acquiring sustainable assets. Property location, development quality, and return on investment are key competitive advantages.
The market is a mirror reflecting the evolving maturity of the real estate market and the sophistication of investments. High-location properties in the residential sector maintain high prices. The office market is adapting to hybrid work models. Retail real estate is adapting to online retail competition. Industrial real estate is being strengthened by expanding logistics demand. Land development offers long-term value creation opportunities. Selection criteria include environmental sustainability. Digital platforms allow users to find properties at their convenience. Japanese real estate developers and global funds are expanding their portfolios, developing smart building solutions, and investing in technologies that support market evolution and adaptation.
How AI will transform the future of the Japanese real estate market:
Real estate valuation and price forecasting: AI will analyze comprehensive market data and support investment decisions by predicting real estate prices with high accuracy. Machine learning will identify market trends and investment opportunities, enabling informed trading. These capabilities will benefit all market participants by improving pricing accuracy and supporting optimal investment timing. Demand Forecasting and Market Analysis: AI predicts real estate demand patterns regardless of region or property type, supporting development decisions. Machine
Market Size in 2025: US$448.31 billion
Market Forecast for 2034: US$576.21 billion
Market Growth Rate: 2.74% (2026-2034)
According to the latest report "Japan Real Estate Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast 2026-2034" published by the IMARC Group, the size of the Japanese real estate market reached US$448.31 billion in 2025. Looking ahead, the market size is projected to reach US$576.21 billion by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.74% from 2026 to 2034.
Download a sample PDF of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/report/ja/japan-real-estate-market/requestsample
Trends and Demand in the Japanese Real Estate Industry in 2026:
The Japanese real estate market is growing, steadily driven by urban redevelopment projects, the need for modernization of housing, and increased investment in commercial and industrial real estate. The market includes diverse target properties for various market sectors, including residential, commercial, industrial, and land. The operation of target industries consists of buy-and-sell transactions and agreements lease that provide various revenue streams. Distribution channels are both online and offline transactions, allowing customers to choose flexible purchase options. Residential real estate is the largest segment by value. Commercial real estate promotes urban regeneration. Investment in industrial facilities supports manufacturing. Land development creates forward-looking opportunities. Patterns of housing demand due to teleworking. Revitalized urban regeneration is the regeneration of aging urban areas. Concerns about sustainability are influencing real estate selection factors. Japanese real estate companies and global investors are expanding their portfolios, pursuing mixed-use development projects, and acquiring sustainable assets. Property location, development quality, and return on investment are key competitive advantages.
The market is a mirror reflecting the evolving maturity of the real estate market and the sophistication of investments. High-location properties in the residential sector maintain high prices. The office market is adapting to hybrid work models. Retail real estate is adapting to online retail competition. Industrial real estate is being strengthened by expanding logistics demand. Land development offers long-term value creation opportunities. Selection criteria include environmental sustainability. Digital platforms allow users to find properties at their convenience. Japanese real estate developers and global funds are expanding their portfolios, developing smart building solutions, and investing in technologies that support market evolution and adaptation.
How AI will transform the future of the Japanese real estate market:
Real estate valuation and price forecasting: AI will analyze comprehensive market data and support investment decisions by predicting real estate prices with high accuracy. Machine learning will identify market trends and investment opportunities, enabling informed trading. These capabilities will benefit all market participants by improving pricing accuracy and supporting optimal investment timing. Demand Forecasting and Market Analysis: AI predicts real estate demand patterns regardless of region or property type, supporting development decisions. Machine