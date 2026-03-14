Appleが重要な脆弱性を修正した「iOS・iPadOS 15.8.7」を提供開始！16以降に非対応のiPhone 6s・7・SEやiPad Air 2・mini 4向け
|AppleがiPhoneやiPadなど向けiOS 15.8.7とiPadOS 15.8.7をリリース！
Appleは11日（現地時間）、iPhoneおよびiPod touch向けプラットフォーム「iOS」とiPad向けプラットフォーム「iPadOS」において前バージョン「iOS 15」や「iPadOS 15」の最新版「iOS 15.8.7（19H411）」および「iPadOS 15.8.7（19H411）」を提供開始したとお知らせしています。変更点はともに重要な脆弱性の修正が含まれているとされており、セキュリティーアップデートとしてCVEに登録されている脆弱性であるWebKit関連の「CVE-2023-43000」や「CVE-2023-43010」などが修正されているということです。
AppleではiOS 15およびiPadOS 15から一定期間は次の最新バージョンに更新せずに既存のバージョンに留まる機能を提供しており、iOS 16やiPadOS 16の提供開始に合わせてiOS 15やiPadOS 15でもセキュリティーアップデートを行ったiOS 15.7およびiPadOS 15.7が提供され、その後、さらにiOS 15.7.1〜15.7.9およびiPadOS 15.7.1〜15.7.9、iOS 15.8〜15.8.6およびiPadOS 15.8〜15.8.6が提供されていましたが、今回、さらなるセキュリティーアップデートを行う15.8.7およびiPadOS 15.8.7が配信開始されています。
更新は対象機種において本体のみでOTA（On-The-Air）によりダウンロードで行え、方法としては、「設定」→「一般」→「ソフトウェア・アップデート」から行うほか、iTunesをインストールしたパソコン（WindowsおよびMac）とUSB-Lightningケーブルで接続しても実施できます。なお、単体でアップデートする場合のダウンロードサイズは手持ちのiPhone 7 PlusでiOS 15.8.6からだと179.2MBとなっています。Appleが案内しているアップデートの内容およびセキュリティーコンテンツの修正は以下の通り。
iOS 15.8.7
このアップデートには重要なセキュリティ修正が含まれ、iPhoneに適用することが推奨されます。
Appleソフトウェア・アップデートのセキュリティコンテンツについては、以下のWebサイトをご覧ください： https://support.apple.com/ja-jp/100100
iPadOS 15.8.7
このアップデートには重要なセキュリティ修正が含まれ、iPadに適用することが推奨されます。
Appleソフトウェア・アップデートのセキュリティコンテンツについては、以下のWebサイトをご覧ください： https://support.apple.com/ja-jp/100100
iOS 15.8.7 and iPadOS 15.8.7
Released March 11, 2026
- Kernel
Available for: iPhone 6s (all models), iPhone 7 (all models), iPhone SE (1st generation), iPad Air 2, iPad mini (4th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. This fix associated with the Coruna exploit was shipped in iOS 17 on September 18, 2023. This update brings that fix to devices that cannot update to the latest iOS version.
Description: A use-after-free issue was addressed with improved memory management.
CVE-2023-41974: Felix Poulin-Belanger
- WebKit
Available for: iPhone 6s (all models), iPhone 7 (all models), iPhone SE (1st generation), iPad Air 2, iPad mini (4th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. This fix associated with the Coruna exploit was shipped in iOS 17.3 on January 22, 2024. This update brings that fix to devices that cannot update to the latest iOS version.
Description: A type confusion issue was addressed with improved checks.
WebKit Bugzilla: 267134
CVE-2024-23222
- WebKit
Available for: iPhone 6s (all models), iPhone 7 (all models), iPhone SE (1st generation), iPad Air 2, iPad mini (4th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to memory corruption. This fix associated with the Coruna exploit was shipped in iOS 16.6 on July 24, 2023. This update brings that fix to devices that cannot update to the latest iOS version.
Description: A use-after-free issue was addressed with improved memory management.
WebKit Bugzilla: 255951
CVE-2023-43000: Apple
- WebKit
Available for: iPhone 6s (all models), iPhone 7 (all models), iPhone SE (1st generation), iPad Air 2, iPad mini (4th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to memory corruption. This fix associated with the Coruna exploit was shipped in iOS 17.2 on December 11th, 2023. This update brings that fix to devices that cannot update to the latest iOS version.
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
WebKit Bugzilla: 260913
CVE-2023-43010: Apple
記事執筆：memn0ck
■関連リンク
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・iOS 15 関連記事一覧 - S-MAX
・iPadOS 15 関連記事一覧 - S-MAX
・iOS 15.8.7 のアップデートについて - Apple サポート
・iPadOS 15.8.7 のアップデートについて - Apple サポート (日本)
・Apple セキュリティアップデート - Apple サポート (日本)