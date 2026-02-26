ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは、PlayStation Storeにて「2,000円以下セール」を開催している。期間は3月11日まで。

本セールは、PS5/PS4用ゲームや各エディションなどを対象としたもの。「Bloodborne PlayStation Hits」、「Fallout 4」、「天穂のサクナヒメ」などがラインナップされている。

他にも、「ジュラシック・ワールド・エボリューション2」や「メトロ エクソダス」など、全2,238点が対象となっている。

□PS Store「2,000円以下セール」

PS Store「2,000円以下セール」対象タイトル（一部）

「Bloodborne PlayStation Hits」

通常価格：2,189円→セール価格：1,094円50％OFF

□PS Store「Bloodborne PlayStation Hits」

「Fallout 4」

通常価格：2,200円→セール価格：880円60％OFF

□PS Store「Fallout 4」

「天穂のサクナヒメ」

通常価格：3,278円→セール価格：1,639円50％OFF

□PS Store「天穂のサクナヒメ」

「ジュラシック・ワールド・エボリューション2」

通常価格：6,589円→セール価格：1,647円75％OFF

□PS Store「ジュラシック・ワールド・エボリューション2」

「メトロ エクソダス」

通常価格：3,630円→セール価格：544円85％OFF

□PS Store「メトロ エクソダス」

(C)Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Developed by FromSoftware, Inc.

(C)2025 Bethesda Softworks LLC, a ZeniMax Media company. Bethesda, Bethesda Softworks, Bethesda Game Studios, ZeniMax, Pip-Boy, Vault-Tec and related logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of ZeniMax Media Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Fallout, Vault Boy and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Bethesda Softworks LLC in the U.S. and/or other countries. All Rights Reserved.

(C)2020 Edelweiss. Licensed to and published by XSEED Games / Marvelous USA, Inc. and Marvelous, Inc.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (C) 2021-2024 Universal City Studios LLC and Amblin Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved. (C) 2021-2024 Frontier Developments plc. All rights reserved.

(C) 2019 and published by Koch Media GmbH, Austria. Deep Silver is a division of Koch Media. Deep Silver and their respective logos are trademarks of Koch Media GmbH. Developed by 4A Games. 4A Games Limited and their respective logos are trademarks of 4A Games Limited. Inspired by the internationally best-selling novel METRO 2035 by Dmitry Glukhovsky. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. Licensed to and published in Japan by Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.