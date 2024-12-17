Googleが2024年12月16日に動画生成AIの「Veo 2」を発表しました。最大4Kまでの解像度の動画を作成できるほか、実写風動画以外にアニメ調の動画を作成可能で、カメラに対する指示も忠実に反映できると述べられています。

Veo 2 - Google DeepMind

https://deepmind.google/technologies/veo/veo-2/

Updates to Veo, Imagen and VideoFX, plus introducing Whisk in Google Labs

https://blog.google/technology/google-labs/video-image-generation-update-december-2024/









2024年5月にGoogleは動画生成AIとして「Veo」を発表していました。前バージョンであるVeoで作成できる動画の解像度は1080pまででしたが、Veo 2では4K解像度に対応。リアリティなど品質も向上しています。

自動で1080p・1分超の動画を生成できるAI「Veo」をGoogleが発表 - GIGAZINE



公式の作例はこんな感じ。被写界深度を適切に理解し、背景をぼかして顔にフォーカスを当てた動画を作成できています。

Veo demo | Cartoon girl - YouTube

ホットケーキに蜂蜜をかける動画では、蜂蜜の動きをきれいに生成することに成功。後半のコーヒーを注ぐシーンは本物なのかAIによる生成物なのかを見分けるのは難しそうです。

Veo demo | Pancakes - YouTube

以下の動画は養蜂家が蜂蜜を手に取るシーン。実写との区別はほとんどつきません。

Veo demo | Beehive - YouTube

人間の評価者による他の動画生成モデルとの比較結果はこんな感じ。1003個のプロンプトを元にそれぞれのAIで動画を作成し、人間が「どちらの動画が優れているか」を評価しました。比較対象は「Meta Movie Gen」「Kling v1.5」「Minimax」「Sora Turbo」の4つ。いずれとの比較でもVeo 2の方が高い評価を獲得しています。



「どちらの動画がよりプロンプトと一致しているか」という軸で評価してもVeo 2の方が高い評価を獲得しました。



Veo 2が生成する動画には目に見えない透かしであるSynthIDが含まれており、AIによる生成物かどうかを見分けられるようになっているとのこと。発表と同時にVideoFXで一部のユーザーを対象にVeo 2が利用可能になっています。今後アクセスできるユーザーの数を増やしていく予定です。

すでにXにはユーザーによる多数の作例が投稿されています。