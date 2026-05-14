超高速開発・超軽量化設計。車体開発の競争力を、桁違いに。 Nature Architects、「人とくるまのテクノロジー展 2026」横浜・名古屋の両会場に出展

Nature Architects株式会社

形状生成・高速シミュレーション・AI最適化を統合した車体開発を手掛けるNature Architects株式会社（代表取締役CEO：須藤 海 / 本社：東京都中央区 / 以下、Nature Architects）は、2026年5月27日（水）から5月29日（金）にパシフィコ横浜にて開催される「人とくるまのテクノロジー展 2026 YOKOHAMA」、および2026年6月17日（水）から6月19日（金）にAichi Sky Expo（愛知県国際展示場）にて開催される「人とくるまのテクノロジー展 2026 NAGOYA」に出展いたします。



■ 出展の背景：開発速度が競争力を大きく分かつ時代

自動車開発の競争環境は、急速に変化しています。中国市場では現地R&Dの強化や専用E/Eアーキテクチャの導入により、コンセプトから量産立ち上げまでの期間を劇的に短縮する動きが加速しています。これは単発の開発速度の話ではなく、高性能な車両を短期間・低コスト・高頻度に生み出せる「開発システムそのもの」が競争軸になっていることを意味します。

一方、車体開発においては、車体強度・操縦安定性・NVH・衝突安全・軽量化を同時に満たす構造を探索する必要があります。設計→CAEモデル化→解析→評価をループすることによって製品を醸成する従来のプロセスでは、その繰り返し工程毎に多大な労力を要する都合上、探索できる設計案の数に根本的な限界がありました。

Nature Architectsは、この課題をともに解決する設計パートナーとして、お客様の車体開発に深く関与します。



■ Nature Architectsの取り組み：設計パートナーとして担う車体構造開発

Nature Architectsは、構造の探索・検証・最適化技術を活用して、お客様のBIW開発プロセスに入り込み、コンセプト立案から量産設計までを一貫して支援します。

１. 要求性能からの構造逆引き生成

強度剛性・操縦安定性・NVH・衝突安全などの性能要求を起点に、それを満たすBIW構造を生成します。設計者の経験則だけでは到達しにくい構造案を、広大な設計空間から高速に探索します。

２. 大規模計算基盤と高速シミュレーション

高性能計算基盤と高速シミュレータを組み合わせ、従来手法では時間的に不可能だった規模の設計探索を、開発スケジュールの中で実現します。

３. 形状データベースとAI/MLによる有望構造の特定

膨大なシミュレーション結果をデータベース化し、AI/MLも活用して複数の性能要件を同時に満たす有望な構造を探索します。

■ 代表取締役CEO 須藤 海 コメント

Nature Architectsは、設計を“計画通りに進める工程”から、学習しながら正解へ近づくプロセスへ変えることで、自動車開発のプロセスを圧倒的に高速化します。

設計解の探索速度を100倍に引き上げることを本気で実現します。

■ 展示会場でのご案内

各ブースでは、Nature Architectsが取り組んできたBIW設計支援のケーススタディの試作品を複数展示しておりますので、ぜひお立ち寄りください。



■ 人とくるまのテクノロジー展 2026 開催概要

【YOKOHAMA】

名称：人とくるまのテクノロジー展 2026 YOKOHAMA

会期：2026年5月27日（水）～ 5月29日（金）10:00～17:00

会場：パシフィコ横浜 展示ホール・ノース（神奈川県横浜市）

主催：公益社団法人 自動車技術会

Nature Architectsブース：No.267

公式サイト：https://aee.expo-info.jsae.or.jp/ja/yokohama/

【NAGOYA】

名称：人とくるまのテクノロジー展 2026 NAGOYA

会期：2026年6月17日（水）～ 6月19日（金）10:00～17:00

会場：Aichi Sky Expo（愛知県国際展示場）（愛知県）

主催：公益社団法人 自動車技術会

Nature Architectsブース：No.150

公式サイト：https://aee.expo-info.jsae.or.jp/ja/nagoya/





■ Nature Architectsについて

Nature Architects株式会社は、構造設計・計算力学・AIを融合したシミュレーションドリブン開発により、自動車・航空宇宙・建設などの製造業の設計を革新する東京大学発スタートアップです。「あらゆる製造業を設計から革新する」をミッションに掲げ、お客様の開発チームに設計パートナーとして深く関与することで、従来の開発プロセスでは到達できなかった性能・軽量性・開発速度の同時実現を支援します。

会社名：Nature Architects株式会社

代表取締役CEO：須藤 海

所在地：東京都中央区日本橋人形町1丁目3-8 沢の鶴人形町ビル4F

設立：2017年5月

コーポレートサイト：https://nature-architects.com/

メールアドレス：pr@nature-architects.com



High-Speed Development & Weight Reduction. A Quantum Leap in Vehicle Body Development Competitiveness. Nature Architects to Exhibit at "Automotive Engineering Exposition 2026" in Both Yokohama and Nagoya

Generating BIW structures in reverse from required performance targets, simultaneously and rapidly exploring structural strength/rigidity, crash safety, and weight reduction. As a design partner for vehicle body structure development, we contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of vehicle development.



Nature Architects Inc. (CEO: Kai Suto / Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo / hereinafter "Nature Architects"), which integrates geometry generation, high-speed simulation, and AI optimization to advance learning-based vehicle body structure development, will exhibit at the "Automotive Engineering Exposition 2026 YOKOHAMA," held from Wednesday, May 27 to Friday, May 29, 2026, at PACIFICO Yokohama, as well as the "Automotive Engineering Exposition 2026 NAGOYA," held from Wednesday, June 17 to Friday, June 19, 2026, at Aichi Sky Expo (Aichi International Exhibition Center).

■ Background: Development speed is a critical driver of competitive advantage.

The competitive landscape of automotive development is changing rapidly. In the Chinese market, the strengthening of local R&D and the introduction of dedicated E/E architectures are accelerating a dramatic shortening of the period from concept to mass production launch. This is not simply about individual development speed - it means that the "development system itself," capable of producing high-performance vehicles in short timeframes, at low cost, and at high frequency, has become the axis of competition.

Meanwhile, BIW (Body-in-White) development requires exploring structures that simultaneously satisfy structural strength/rigidity, driving stability, NVH, crash safety, and weight reduction. In the conventional process of design → CAE modeling → analysis → evaluation → rework, the inherently manual and iterative nature of the workflow imposed fundamental limits on the number of design candidates that could be explored.

Nature Architects engages deeply in customers' vehicle body development as a design partner committed to solving these challenges together.

■ Nature Architects' Approach: Vehicle Body Structure Development as a Design Partner

Nature Architects provides end-to-end support by applying advanced technologies for structural exploration, validation, and optimization, we embed ourselves in our customers’ BIW development processes, delivering seamless support from concept creation to mass production design.

１. Reverse Generation of Structures from Required Performance

Starting from performance requirements such as structural strength/rigidity, driving stability, NVH, and crash safety, we generate BIW structures that satisfy those requirements. Structural candidates that are difficult to reach through designer intuition alone are rapidly extracted from a vast design space.

２. Large-Scale Digital Experimentation and High-Speed Simulation

Combining high-performance computing infrastructure with high-speed simulators, we verify massive design variations in parallel. We achieve design exploration at a scale that would have been impossible with conventional methods, within actual development schedules.

３. Identification of promising structures using a geometry database and AI/ML technologies

We compile vast volumes of simulation results into a database and leverage AI/ML to explore promising structures that simultaneously satisfy multiple performance requirements.

■ Comment from CEO Kai Suto

Nature Architects dramatically accelerates the automotive development process through a transformation of design from a process of "executing a predetermined plan" into one of learning and converging on the right answer.

We are serious about making it happen - increasing the speed of design solution exploration by 100x.

■ Venue Information

At each booth, we will be presenting multiple case studies of BIW structural design support conducted by Nature Architects. We look forward to welcoming you.

■ Automotive Engineering Exposition 2026 - Event Overview

[YOKOHAMA]

Name: Automotive Engineering Exposition 2026 YOKOHAMA

Dates: Wednesday, May 27 - Friday, May 29, 2026, 10:00-17:00

Venue: PACIFICO Yokohama Exhibition Hall North (Yokohama, Kanagawa)

Organizer: Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan

Nature Architects Booth: No. 267

Official Website: https://aee.expo-info.jsae.or.jp/en/yokohama/

[NAGOYA]

Name: Automotive Engineering Exposition 2026 NAGOYA

Dates: Wednesday, June 17 - Friday, June 19, 2026, 10:00-17:00

Venue: Aichi Sky Expo (Aichi International Exhibition Center), Aichi Prefecture

Organizer: Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan

Nature Architects Booth: No. 150 Official

Website:https://aee.expo-info.jsae.or.jp/en/nagoya/

■ About Nature Architects

Nature Architects Inc. is a University of Tokyo-originated startup that is transforming the design of manufacturing industries - including automotive, aerospace, and construction - through simulation-driven development that fuses structural design, computational mechanics, and AI. With a mission to "revolutionize all manufacturing through design," we embed ourselves deeply within customers' development teams as a design partner, supporting the simultaneous achievement of performance, weight reduction, and development speed that conventional development processes could not deliver.

Company Name: Nature Architects Inc.

CEO: Kai Suto

Address: 4F Sawanotsuru Ningyocho Building, 1-3-8 Nihonbashi Ningyocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Founded: May 2017

Corporate Website: https://nature-architects.com/en/

Email: pr@nature-architects.com