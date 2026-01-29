【グランツーリスモ７：アップデート（1.67）】 1月29日15時 配信予定

ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは、プレイステーション 5/プレイステーション 4用レース「グランツーリスモ７」において、アップデート（1.67）を本日1月29日15時より配信する。

今回のアップデートでは、ポルシェのレーシングモデル「ポルシェ 911 GT3 R (992) '22」や、2025年12月の「GTWS 2025 ワールドファイナル」で収録が発表されたヒョンデの「エラントラ N TC '24」が登場。さらに、中国のテック企業・シャオミのEV「SU7 Ultra '25」を含め、計3台が追加される。

また、カフェのエクストラメニュー「No.52 コレクション『ヒョンデ N』」のほか、ワールドサーキットに新たなレースイベントを追加。スケープスの新たな特集「California Roadsides」も登場する。

【Introducing the "Gran Turismo 7" Free Update - January 2026】

ヒョンデ エラントラ N TC '24

ポルシェ 911 GT3 R (992) '22

シャオミ SU7 Ultra '25

カフェのエクストラメニュー「No.52 コレクション『ヒョンデ N』」

ワールドサーキットに新たなレースイベントを追加

スケープスの新特集「California Roadsides」

