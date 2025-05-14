「PlayStation Indies」

ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは、PlayStation Storeにてプレイステーション 5/プレイステーション 4用タイトルを中心としたセール「PlayStation Indies」を開催している。期間は5月28日まで。

およそ2週間にわたって実施される本セールは、PS5およびPS4用のソフトやダウンロードコンテンツなど1,900以上の商品を特別価格で販売する。

対象タイトルとしては恐竜が生きる時代のサバイバルアクション「ARK: Survival Evolved」や、2023年にアワード「The Game Award」にてGOTYを獲得したRPG「バルダーズ・ゲート3」、地下通路を舞台にしたウォーキングシミュレーター「8番出口」といった作品がラインナップされている。

セール対象タイトル（一部）

セール期間：5月28日まで



ARK: Survival Evolved

価格：4,180円→2,090円（50%オフ）

・ストアページ

ARK: Survival Evolved

バルダーズ・ゲート3

価格：8,580円→6,864円（20%オフ）

・ストアページ

バルダーズ・ゲート3

テラリア

価格：2,547円→1,273円（50%オフ）

・ストアページ

テラリア

8番出口

価格：470円→376円（20%オフ）

・ストアページ

8番出口

(C) 2017 Studio Wildcard. ARK: Survival Evolved is a trademark of Studio Wildcard. Created and developed by Studio Wildcard, Snail Games, Efecto Studios, Instinct Games, and Virtual Basement.

(C) 2023 Wizards of the Coast and Larian Studios. All rights reserved. Larian Studios is a registered trademark of the Larian Studios Games Ltd affiliates. Wizards of the Coast, Baldur's Gate, Dungeons & Dragons, D&D, and their respective logos are registered trademarks of Wizards of the Coast LLC

Published by 505 Games (and Spike Chunsoft for Japan region). (C) 2015 Re-Logic. Console versions developed by Engine Software. All Rights Reserved.

(C) KOTAKE CREATE Licensed to and published by Active Gaming Media Inc.