AppleがiPhoneやiPadなど向け最新プラットフォーム「iOS 18.4.1」と「iPadOS 18.4.1」を提供開始！重要な不具合や脆弱性が修正
|AppleがiPhoneなど向けiOS 18.4.1とiPadOS 18.4.1をリリース！
Appleは16日（現地時間）、同社が販売するスマートフォン（スマホ）「iPhone」シリーズ向けプラットフォーム「iOS」とタブレット「iPad」シリーズ向けプラットフォーム「iPadOS」の最新バージョン「iOS 18.4.1（22E252）」および「iPadOS 18.4.1（22E252）」を提供開始したとお知らせしています。変更点は重要なバグ修正セキュリティーアップデートが含まれているとのこと。
またセキュリティーアップデートにおいてはCVEに登録されている脆弱性としてCoreAudioに関する「CVE-2025-31200」およびRPACに関する「CVE-2025-31201」が修正されているということで、同社ではこの脆弱性を利用して特定の個人を標的とした非常に高度な攻撃に悪用された可能性があるという報告を認識しているということです。その他、その他、同社では合わせてパソコン「Mac」向け「macOS Sequoia 15.4.1」、セットトップボックス「Apple TV」向け「tv 18.4.1」なども配信開始しています。
iPhone向けのiOSやiPad向けのiPadOSの最新メジャーバージョンとして先ごろよりiOS 18.0とiPadOS 18.0が提供開始され、その後、iOS 18.1およびiPadOS 18.1やiOS 18.2およびiPadOS 18.2、iOS 18.3およびiPadOS 18.3、iOS 18.4およびiPadOS 18.4がリリースされていましたが、今回、新たにこれらのiOS 18.4およびiPadOS 18.4における重要なバグ修正やセキュリティーアップデートを行うiOS 18.4.1およびiPadOS 18.4.1が配信開始されました。iOS 18.4.1およびiPadOS 18.4.1の対象機種は以下の通り。
＜iOS 18対応製品＞
・iPhone 16e
・iPhone 16
・iPhone 16 Plus
・iPhone 16 Pro
・iPhone 16 Pro Max
・iPhone 15
・iPhone 15 Plus
・iPhone 15 Pro
・iPhone 15 Pro Max
・iPhone 14
・iPhone 14 Plus
・iPhone 14 Pro
・iPhone 14 Pro Max
・iPhone 13
・iPhone 13 mini
・iPhone 13 Pro
・iPhone 13 Pro Max
・iPhone 12
・iPhone 12 mini
・iPhone 12 Pro
・iPhone 12 Pro Max
・iPhone 11
・iPhone 11 Pro
・iPhone 11 Pro Max
・iPhone XS
・iPhone XS Max
・iPhone XR
・iPhone SE（第2世代）
・iPhone SE（第3世代）
＜iPadOS 18対応製品＞
・iPad（第7世代）
・iPad（第8世代）
・iPad（第9世代）
・iPad（第10世代）
・iPad（A16）
・iPad mini（第5世代）
・iPad mini（第6世代）
・iPad mini（A17 Pro）
・iPad Air（第3世代）
・iPad Air（第4世代）
・iPad Air（第5世代）
・11インチiPad Air（M2）
・11インチiPad Air（M3）
・13インチiPad Air（M2）
・13インチiPad Air（M3）
・12.9インチiPad Pro（第3世代）
・12.9インチiPad Pro（第4世代）
・12.9インチiPad Pro（第5世代）
・12.9インチiPad Pro（第6世代）
・13インチiPad Pro（M4）
・11インチiPad Pro（第1世代）
・11インチiPad Pro（第2世代）
・11インチiPad Pro（第3世代）
・11インチiPad Pro（第4世代）
・11インチiPad Pro（M4）
更新は従来通り各製品本体のみでOTA（On-The-Air）によりダウンロードで行え、方法としては、「設定」→「一般」→「ソフトウェア・アップデート」から行え、単体でアップデートする場合のダウンロードサイズは手持ちのiPhone 15 Pro MaxでiOS 18.4からだと302MBとなっています。またiTunesをインストールしたWindowsおよびMacとUSB-Lightningケーブルで接続しても実施できます。なお、Appleが案内しているアップデートの内容およびセキュリティーコンテンツの修正は以下の通り。
iOS 18.4.1
このアップデートには重要なバグ修正とセキュリティアップデートが含まれ、特定の車両でまれにCarPlayのワイヤレス接続ができなくなる問題に対処しています。
Appleソフトウェアアップデートのセキュリティコンテンツについては、以下のWebサイトをご覧ください: https://support.apple.com/100100
iPadOS 18.4.1
このアップデートには重要なバグ修正とセキュリティアップデートが含まれ、すべてのユーザに推奨されます。
Appleソフトウェアアップデートのセキュリティコンテンツについては、以下のWebサイトをご覧ください: https://support.apple.com/100100
iOS 18.4.1 and iPadOS 18.4.1
Released April 16, 2025
- CoreAudio
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 13.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing an audio stream in a maliciously crafted media file may result in code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited in an extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals on iOS.
Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.
CVE-2025-31200: Apple and Google Threat Analysis Group
- RPAC
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 13.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An attacker with arbitrary read and write capability may be able to bypass Pointer Authentication. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited in an extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals on iOS.
Description: This issue was addressed by removing the vulnerable code.
CVE-2025-31201: Apple
