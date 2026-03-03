USJ、「ジュラシックパーク」「ジョーズ」ドリンクボトル初公開！ 撮り下ろしをお届け
ユニバーサル・スタジオ・ジャパンは、3月31日に開業25周年を迎えることへの感謝を込めて3月4日から2027年3月30日まで“Discover U!!!（ディスカバー・ユー）”をテーマに、様々な企画を実施する。
25周年記念期間中には、「ジュラシックパーク」と「ジョーズ」をモチーフにしたドリンクボトルが展開。発売時期は「ジュラシックパーク」が4月17日、「ジョーズ」が夏頃を予定している。
本稿では、現地で初公開された上記2点のボトルの撮り下ろしをお届けする。
