イーロン・マスクのAI企業「xAI」がNVIDIA H100を10万台搭載したAI学習クラスタ「Colossus」を稼働開始、数カ月以内に「H100を20万台搭載したAI学習クラスタ」も完成予定
イーロン・マスク氏が設立したAI企業「xAI」がAI学習クラスタ「Colossus」の稼働を開始したことが明らかになりました。ColossusにはNVIDIA製の高性能AI処理チップ「H100」が10万台搭載されているそうです。
This weekend, the @xAI team brought our Colossus 100k H100 training cluster online. From start to finish, it was done in 122 days.
Colossus is the most powerful AI training system in the world. Moreover, it will double in size to 200k (50k H200s) in a few months.
Excellent…— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 2, 2024
2024年9月2日に、マスク氏が「今週末に、xAIチームはH100を10万台搭載したAI学習クラスタ『Colossus』をオンラインにしました。Colossusの構築には122日を要しました。Colossusは世界で最も強力なAI学習システムです」とポストし、Colossusの稼働開始を報告しました。同時に、マスク氏は「Colossusの規模は、数カ月以内にH100を20万台(H200を5万台)へと倍増します」とも述べています。
Exciting to see Colossus, the world’s largest GPU #supercomputer, come online in record time. Colossus is powered by @nvidia's #acceleratedcomputing platform, delivering breakthrough performance with exceptional gains in #energyefficiency.
Congratulations to the entire team! https://t.co/UXHtPCELly— NVIDIA Data Center (@NVIDIADC) September 2, 2024
マスク氏は2024年5月に投資家に対して「H100を10万台配備する予定」と語っており、今回の発表でマスク氏の計画が実現した形です。なお、xAIは汎用人工知能(AGI)の開発を目指していることを公言しており、AGIの研究に携わる人材を募集しています。
