イーロン・マスク氏が設立したAI企業「xAI」がAI学習クラスタ「Colossus」の稼働を開始したことが明らかになりました。ColossusにはNVIDIA製の高性能AI処理チップ「H100」が10万台搭載されているそうです。





2024年9月2日に、マスク氏が「今週末に、xAIチームはH100を10万台搭載したAI学習クラスタ『Colossus』をオンラインにしました。Colossusの構築には122日を要しました。Colossusは世界で最も強力なAI学習システムです」とポストし、Colossusの稼働開始を報告しました。同時に、マスク氏は「Colossusの規模は、数カ月以内にH100を20万台(H200を5万台)へと倍増します」とも述べています。

NVIDIAの公式Xアカウントもマスク氏に反応して「世界最大のGPUスーパーコンピューターであるColossusが記録的な速さでオンラインになったことに興奮しています。ColossusはNVIDIAのアクセラレーテッドコンピューティングプラットフォームを活用しており、エネルギー効率の並外れた向上と画期的な処理能力を提供します」とコメントしています。





マスク氏は2024年5月に投資家に対して「H100を10万台配備する予定」と語っており、今回の発表でマスク氏の計画が実現した形です。なお、xAIは汎用人工知能(AGI)の開発を目指していることを公言しており、AGIの研究に携わる人材を募集しています。

イーロン・マスクのAI企業「xAI」が約9400億円を調達してAGI開発に向けて人材を募集、H100を10万台配備予定であることも明かす - GIGAZINE