多数のAppleユーザーがApple IDから強制ログアウトされパスワードリセットを強制される事態が発生
日本時間の2024年4月29日9時頃から、多数のApple製品ユーザーがApple IDから強制ログアウトされる自体が発生しました。強制ログアウトを経験したユーザーの報告によると、再ログイン時にはパスワードのリセットを求められたそうです。
Apple users are being locked out of their Apple IDs with no explanation - 9to5Mac
Apple ID Accounts Logging Out Users and Requiring Password Reset - MacRumors
https://www.macrumors.com/2024/04/27/apple-id-accounts-logging-out-users/
Apple IDからの強制ログアウトは、日本時間の2024年4月29日9時頃から報告され始めました。以下のユーザーは「iPhoneの使用中にApple IDのパスワード入力が求められた。Apple IDのパスワードを入力すると、続けてiPhoneのパスコードを入力するように求められた。その後、Apple IDがロックされ、Apple IDのパスワードをリセットするように指示された」と報告しています。
Apple just demanded I enter my AppleID password, then after doing so it requested my phone passcode,
then locked my account and demanded I reset my AppleID password
Bizarre pic.twitter.com/pFGazqXGP1— Not the Droid you’re looking for (@FiveOhFour) April 27, 2024
上記のユーザーは「Apple IDのパスワードをリセットした後、設定アプリ内に『設定が必要な項目』を示すマークが表示されたのでタップした。すると、『Update Apple ID Settings(Apple ID設定をアップデート)』という設定が表示された。『Continue(続行)』をタップすると表示が消えて、サインインを求められることはなくなった」とも報告しています。
After all of that I had a settings 🔴 flag so I opened it and got this.
Tapped continue and….it changed its mind apparently because it went away and nothing asked me to sign in again (yet at least) pic.twitter.com/UJnoZXqWMi— Not the Droid you’re looking for (@FiveOhFour) April 27, 2024
また、以下のユーザーはiPhoneやiPadのほか、Apple TVなど複数のデバイスで同時にApple IDからの強制ログアウトが発生したと報告しています。
I literally have layered @Apple Id password prompts on both my iPhone and iPad because once again, my account is locked... Why does this keep happening? @AppleSupport— Bobby Thompson (@BobbyThompson) April 26, 2024
さらに、9to5MacやMacRumorsがApple ID強制ログアウト問題を報じた記事にも「自分もログアウトされた」とするコメントが数多く寄せられています。
Appleのシステム状況を確認すると、記事作成時点ではすべてのサービスが正常に稼働しています。しかし、9to5MacによるとApple ID強制ログアウト問題が報告されている真っ最中でもシステム状況は「すべてのサービスが正常に稼働」と示していたとのこと。
記事作成時点では、Apple ID強制ログアウト問題の発生原因は不明です。