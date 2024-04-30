日本時間の2024年4月29日9時頃から、多数のApple製品ユーザーがApple IDから強制ログアウトされる自体が発生しました。強制ログアウトを経験したユーザーの報告によると、再ログイン時にはパスワードのリセットを求められたそうです。

Apple IDからの強制ログアウトは、日本時間の2024年4月29日9時頃から報告され始めました。以下のユーザーは「iPhoneの使用中にApple IDのパスワード入力が求められた。Apple IDのパスワードを入力すると、続けてiPhoneのパスコードを入力するように求められた。その後、Apple IDがロックされ、Apple IDのパスワードをリセットするように指示された」と報告しています。





上記のユーザーは「Apple IDのパスワードをリセットした後、設定アプリ内に『設定が必要な項目』を示すマークが表示されたのでタップした。すると、『Update Apple ID Settings(Apple ID設定をアップデート)』という設定が表示された。『Continue(続行)』をタップすると表示が消えて、サインインを求められることはなくなった」とも報告しています。





また、以下のユーザーはiPhoneやiPadのほか、Apple TVなど複数のデバイスで同時にApple IDからの強制ログアウトが発生したと報告しています。





さらに、9to5MacやMacRumorsがApple ID強制ログアウト問題を報じた記事にも「自分もログアウトされた」とするコメントが数多く寄せられています。

Appleのシステム状況を確認すると、記事作成時点ではすべてのサービスが正常に稼働しています。しかし、9to5MacによるとApple ID強制ログアウト問題が報告されている真っ最中でもシステム状況は「すべてのサービスが正常に稼働」と示していたとのこと。



記事作成時点では、Apple ID強制ログアウト問題の発生原因は不明です。