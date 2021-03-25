Microsoft¤¬Windows 10¤Î¥×¥ì¥ê¥ê¡¼¥¹¥Ó¥ë¥É¤òÂÎ¸³¤Ç¤­¤ëWindows Insider¤Ç¡¢Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21343¤ò¥ê¥ê¡¼¥¹¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¤³¤ÎBuild 21343¤Ç¤Ï¥Õ¥¡¥¤¥ë´ÉÍý¥¢¥×¥ê¥±¡¼¥·¥ç¥ó¤Ç¤¢¤ë¡Ö¥¨¥¯¥¹¥×¥í¡¼¥é¡¼¡×¤ò´Þ¤à¡¢Ê£¿ô¥¢¥×¥ê¤Î¥¢¥¤¥³¥ó¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó¤¬ÊÑ¹¹¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

2020Ç¯2·î¡¢Microsoft¤ÏWindows 10¤ËÅëºÜ¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë½ãÀµ¥¢¥×¥ê¥±¡¼¥·¥ç¥ó¤Î¥¢¥¤¥³¥ó¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó¤ò¡¢¡ÖFluent Design¡×¤òºÎÍÑ¤·¤¿¤â¤Î¤ËÊÑ¹¹¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£Microsoft¤Ï¤³¤ì°Ê¹ß¤â¥¢¥¤¥³¥ó¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó¤ÎÊÑ¹¹¤òÂ³¤±¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢Windows¥»¥­¥å¥ê¥Æ¥£¡¦¥Ê¥ì¡¼¥¿¡¼¡¦¥á¥âÄ¢¤È¤¤¤Ã¤¿¥¢¥×¥ê¥±¡¼¥·¥ç¥ó¤Î¥¢¥¤¥³¥ó¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó¤âÊÑ¹¹¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

Windows 10¤Î¥¢¥×¥ê¥¢¥¤¥³¥ó¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó¤¬ºþ¿·¡¢Microsoft¤Î¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¡ÖFluent Design¡×¤òºÎÍÑ - GIGAZINE

¤½¤·¤Æ¸½ÃÏ»þ´Ö¤Î2021Ç¯3·î25Æü¤Ë¸ø³«¤µ¤ì¤¿Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21343¤Ç¤Ï¡¢¿·¤¿¤Ë¥Õ¥¡¥¤¥ë´ÉÍý¥¢¥×¥ê¥±¡¼¥·¥ç¥ó¡Ö¥¨¥¯¥¹¥×¥í¡¼¥é¡¼¡×¤Î¥¢¥¤¥³¥ó¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó¤¬¿·¤·¤¤¤â¤Î¤ËÊÑ¹¹¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£°Ê²¼¤Ï¥¨¥¯¥¹¥×¥í¡¼¥é¡¼¡¦OneDrive File¡¦Fluent Color Style¤Î3¤Ä¤Î¿·µì¥¢¥¤¥³¥ó¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó¤òÊÂ¤Ù¤¿²èÁü¡£º¸¤¬ÊÑ¹¹Á°¡¢±¦¤¬ÊÑ¹¹¸å¤Î¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó¤Ç¤¹¡£

¥É¥é¥¤¥Ö¤È¥´¥ßÈ¢¤Î¥¢¥¤¥³¥ó¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó¤âÊÑ¹¹¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¥¨¥¯¥¹¥×¥í¡¼¥é¡¼¤Î¥¢¥¤¥³¥ó¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó¤¬ÊÑ¹¹¤µ¤ì¤¿¤³¤È¤Ç¡¢¥Ç¥¹¥¯¥È¥Ã¥×¡¦¥É¥­¥å¥á¥ó¥È¡¦¥À¥¦¥ó¥í¡¼¥É¡¦¥ß¥å¡¼¥¸¥Ã¥¯¡¦¥Ô¥¯¥Á¥ã¡¦¥Ó¥Ç¥ª¤È¤¤¤Ã¤¿Windows 10¤Ç¥Ç¥Õ¥©¥ë¥È¤ÇÍÑ°Õ¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¥Õ¥©¥ë¥À¤Î¥¢¥¤¥³¥ó¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó¤âÊÑ¹¹¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¤³¤Î¤Û¤«¡¢Build 21343¤Ç¤ÏWindows Sandbox¤ª¤è¤ÓMicrosoft Defender Application Guard¤¬²þÁ±¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£Windows Sandbox¤ÈMicrosoft Defender Application Guard¤ÏÆÃÊÌ¤Ê¥³¥ó¥Æ¥Ê¥Æ¥¯¥Î¥í¥¸¡¼¤òÍøÍÑ¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢¤³¤ì¤Þ¤Ç¤Ï¥³¥ó¥Æ¥Ê¥é¥ó¥¿¥¤¥à¤¬¥Û¥¹¥È¤È°ìÃ×¤·¤Æ¤¤¤¿¤Î¤Ç¤¹¤¬¡¢Build 21343¤«¤é¤Ï¥³¥ó¥Æ¥Ê¥·¥Ê¥ê¥ªÍÑ¤ËÀß·×¡¦ºÇÅ¬²½¤µ¤ì¤¿¥é¥ó¥¿¥¤¥à¤¬Æ³Æþ¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¤³¤ì¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢Windows Sandbox¤ÈMicrosoft Defender Application Guard¤Ï·ÚÎÌ¤Ë¤Ê¤ê¡¢µ¯Æ°»þ´Ö¤âÃ»½Ì¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤¹¡£²Ã¤¨¤Æ¡¢Windows Sandbox¤Ë¤Ï¿·¤·¤¤Chromium¥Ù¡¼¥¹¤ÎMicrosoft Edge¤¬´Þ¤Þ¤ì¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ë¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£