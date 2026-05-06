【東京グレートベアーズ】カスパー・ヴオリネン監督 退任のお知らせ

株式会社グレートベアーズ

このたび、カスパー・ヴオリネン監督が契約満了に伴い、退任することとなりましたのでお知らせいたします。

カスパー監督はスピーディーなバレーボールと確かな指導哲学、ポジティブでオープンなコミュニケーション能力のもと、3シーズンに渡り東京グレートベアーズを指揮し、クラブを初のチャンピオンシップ進出・そして新たなステージへと導いてくれました。

カスパー監督へのこれまでのご支援・ご声援に対し、心より御礼申し上げます。

■Kasper Vuorinen（カスパー・ヴオリネン）監督 プロフィール

【 生年月日 】1984年4月22日（42歳）

【 出 身 】フィンランド

【 経 歴 】

2019-20 Raision Loimu ヘッドコーチ（フィンランド）

2020-21 ウルフドッグス名古屋 アシスタントコーチ

2021 フィンランド女子代表 アシスタントコーチ

2021-23 仁川大韓航空ジャンボス アシスタントコーチ（韓国）

2023-2026 東京グレートベアーズ 監督

■カスパー・ヴオリネン 監督コメント

まずは今シーズンを通して応援してくださったすべてのファンのみなさまに、心より感謝申し上げます。このクラブで過ごした3シーズンは、私にとって非常に特別で、かけがえのない時間となりました。

グレートベアーズに加わった当初、このクラブが持つ大きな可能性と成長への強い意志に強く惹かれました。そして皆さんとともに、「Volleyball Dream」に一歩ずつ近づくことができたと感じています。若い選手たちの成長、ベテラン選手の存在、そして多様なバックグラウンドを持つ選手たちとの経験は、チームにとっても私自身にとっても大きな財産となりました。また、スタッフの成長も非常に印象的であり、このクラブが将来の日本バレーボールを支える人材を育てていることを実感しています。私はこれまで、オープンなコミュニケーションと健全な競争、そして新しいアイデアやスキルに対して常にオープンであることを大切にしてきました。クラブの歴史に関わる一人ひとりが「ピンクのユニフォームをより良い形で次に繋ぐ」という想いを持っていると信じていますが、私たちはその責任を果たすことができたと感じています。

リルベアのみなさまの変わらぬご声援には、心から感謝しています。みなさまの存在は、チームにとっても私にとっても大きな支えでした。プレースタイルやチームの個性、そしてバレーボールへの情熱を通して、特別なつながりを築けたことを誇りに思います。バレーボールは最高の形でエンターテインメントになり得るスポーツであり、プレーする側にとっても、観る方にとっても魅力的なチームでありたいと常に考えてきました。

また、試合時のスタイリングを支えてくれた妻にも感謝しています。ファッションを通じてファンのみなさまと新しい形でつながることができたことは、私にとって大きな喜びでした。

グレートベアーズ、クラブ、コミュニティ、そして東京での経験は、これからも私のバレーボール人生の大切な一部であり続けます。スポーツは人生と同じく、さまざまな局面がありますが、勇気と強い意志、そして努力があれば、必ず良い未来につながると信じています。この経験を与えてくれたクラブ、選手、スタッフ、オーナー、スポンサー、そしてファンのみなさまに、心より感謝申し上げます。本当にありがとうございました。

First of all, I want to thank all the fans for the support during this season! I spent 3 memorable seasons in this club and I want to say something about this our time together.

When I joined Greatbears, I was inspired by club's potential and dedication for growth. We managed to get a little closer to volleyball dream together. I'm happy to have been part of the rise of many young talents, collaboration with veteran players and experience with many foreign players. I want to mention also the growth of our staff members. Greatbears has produced a lot of great volleyball minds to benefit Japanese volleyball in the future, both players and coaches! Since the start, I highlighted open communication, competing and being open mind for new skills and ideas! There is a saying that each person's purpose in club's history is to leave the (Pink!) jersey into a better place compared to where we started. I think we managed to do that together!

As always, I'm very thankful for all LilBears, your relentless support has meant a lot for us and for me. I truly believe that we have created special connection with fans in case of gamestyle, team characteristics and passion for volleyball. I do believe that volleyball at its best is performance entertainment show! I always emphasized that I want Greatbears to be the team where it is fun to play and fun to watch for fans.

I would like to thank my wife for styling, designing and making my gameday's outfits. It has been a joy and source of inspiration to create connection through fashion with fans.

Greatbears, club, our community, people, Tokyo, will forever be part of my volleyball journey. Sports can represent life with all the ups and downs. In the end, I'm a very positive person, so I believe that good results will happen with courage, strong mindset and hard work. I'm honored to have had this experience and I want to thank club, players, staff, owners, sponsors and especially fans for our time together!

■クラブ運営会社

社名：株式会社グレートベアーズ

所在地：東京都渋谷区広尾1-1-39 恵比寿プライムスクエアタワー11階

代表者：代表取締役 久保田健司

設立：2022年5月

業種名：プロバレーボールチームの運営、興行、普及活動

ホームページ：https://tokyo-greatbears.com/