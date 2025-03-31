Little Glee Monster新曲「Play the Game」が株式会社ひろぎんホールディングスブランドCMテーマソングに決定
■Little Glee Monster 「Play the Game」は、3月19日にリリースされたニューアルバム『Ambitious』に収録
Little Glee Monsterの新曲「Play the Game」が、株式会社ひろぎんホールディングス ブランドCM『がんばれ、未来の大人たち篇』のCMテーマソングに決定した。
「Play the Game」は、3月19日にリリースされたLittle Glee Monsterのニューアルバム『Ambitious』に収録されている。
「Play the Game」が起用されている、株式会社ひろぎんホールディングス ブランドCM『がんばれ、未来の大人たち篇』は、4月より放送がスタート。
Little Glee Monster は、4月から全20公演の全国ホールツアー『Little Glee Monster Live Tour 2025 “Ambitious”』を開催する。
リリース情報
2025.03.19 ON SALE
ALBUM『Ambitious』
Little Glee Monster OFFICIAL SITE
https://www.littlegleemonster.com/