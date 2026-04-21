アドビ、顧客体験オーケストレーションに向けたエージェント対応ワークフロー基盤「CX Enterprise Coworker」を発表

アドビ株式会社- Adobe CX Enterprise Coworkerは、定義された目標に基づいてワークフローをオーケストレーションするAIエージェントを活用し、異なるシステムに分散したデータやコンテンツを統合して、パーソナライズされた顧客体験を大規模に提供するプロセスを簡素化- 「CX Enterprise Coworker」は、組織のニーズに合わせた選択肢と制御機能を提供し、オープンアーキテクチャを採用し、あらゆるAIプラットフォームにワークフローを拡張可能- ロイヤリティステータスに基づいたゲーミフィケーション体験を提供する「Adobe Engagement Intelligence (拡張された意思決定エンジン)」「Adobe Journey Optimizer Loyalty」、インサイトの統合化を実現するシステム「Adobe CX Analytics」、構造化データと非構造化データを統合した拡張プロファイルを提供する「Real-Time CDP」といった新製品により、Adobe CX Enterprise Coworkerのインテリジェンス層がさらに拡張され、より優れたビジネス成果の創出を支援

※当資料は、2026年4月20日（米国時間）に米国本社から発表されたプレスリリース(https://news.adobe.com/news/2026/04/adobe-unveils-cx-enterprise-coworker)の抄訳版です。

【2026年4月21日】

アドビ（Nasdaq: ADBE）（本社：米国カリフォルニア州サンノゼ、以下アドビ）は本日、世界最大級のデジタルエクスペリエンスカンファレンスAdobe Summit(https://summit.adobe.com/na/)において、「Adobe CX Enterprise Coworker(https://business.adobe.com/products/cx-enterprise-coworker.html)」を発表しました。本製品は、エージェント型AIによって顧客体験オーケストレーションのさらなる効率化を実現します。消費者の期待が高度にパーソナライズされた体験に移行する中、組織は卓越した顧客体験を提供するために、コンテンツ、データ、意思決定、および断片化されたシステムを横断したアクティベーションの統合という複雑な課題に直面しています。同時に、クリエイティブチームやマーケティングチームには、限られたリソースでより多くの成果を出すことが求められています。

「Adobe CX Enterprise Coworker」は、デジタル顧客エンゲージメント向けに広く採用されているプラットフォームである「Adobe Experience Platform（AEP）(https://business.adobe.com/jp/products/experience-platform/adobe-experience-platform.html)」、およびAEPを基盤とするアプリケーション（データとオーディエンス向けの「Real-Time CDP(https://business.adobe.com/jp/products/real-time-customer-data-platform/rtcdp.html)」、クロスチャネルインサイト向けの「Customer Journey Analytics(https://business.adobe.com/jp/products/adobe-analytics/customer-journey-analytics.html)」、カスタマージャーニー管理向けの「Journey Optimizer(https://business.adobe.com/jp/products/journey-optimizer.html)」など）と連携し、インサイトをアクティベーションへとつなげることで、新たな価値を提供します。このソリューションは、エンゲージメントのライフサイクルにエージェント型インテリジェンスを直接組み込むことで、マーケターに選択肢と制御を提供しつつ、チームが迅速に行動し、パーソナライゼーションを拡大しながら、継続して成果を最適化できるようにします。この新しいソリューションは、Model Context Protocol（MCP）やAgent2Agent（A2A）などのオープンスタンダードに基づく柔軟なアーキテクチャを採用し、人間の監督下で自律的に動作します。

アドビのソリューションスイートは2万社以上のグローバル企業 が活用し、データ、コンテンツ、カスタマージャーニーを統合して真の1対1のパーソナライゼーションを実現しています。AEPを通じてすべての顧客データソースを統合し、リアルタイムの包括的なインサイトを提供し、クロスチャネル体験をオーケストレーションしています。現在、AEPは世界中の企業において年間1兆件以上の体験を提供しています。

アドビの顧客体験オーケストレーション製品のエンジニアリング担当シニア バイスプレジデントであるアンジュル バンブリ（Anjul Bhambhri）は、次のように述べています。「Adobe CX Enterprise Coworkerは、マーケティングワークフローを再構築し、チームがエージェント型AI技術を活用できるよう支援する次のステップです。アドビのアプリケーション、エンタープライズシステム、主要なAIプラットフォーム全体から得られるインテリジェンスを統合することで、インサイトとアクションのギャップを埋め、企業が大規模な1対1のパーソナライズされた体験を提供できるようにします。これこそが、マーケティングチームのために自律実行型インテリジェンスの力を最大限に活用するということです。」

Adobe CX Enterprise Coworkerにより、企業は以下のことが可能になります。

- 顧客体験ワークフローの効率化：Adobe CX Enterprise Coworkerは、キャンペーンごとの単体のアクティベーションから、継続的かつインテリジェントなエンゲージメントへと進化させます。設計上完全に自律実行型であるため、定義された目標に基づき、シグナルを監視し、最適な次のアクションを推奨し、リアルタイムでチャネル横断的な顧客体験を実現できます。Adobe CX Enterprise Coworkerは、計画、実行、最適化をシームレスに進め、人が常に関与する設計となっています。アドビアプリケーション全体との高度な統合により、インサイトを即座に実行に移すことが可能となり、データと実行の間のギャップをスピードかつ大規模に埋めることができます。- エージェント型エコシステムに向けた構築：CX Enterprise Coworkerは、MCPやA2Aなどのオープンスタンダードに基づいて設計されており、あらゆるプラットフォーム間においてシームレスな相互運用性を確保します。アドビアプリケーションだけでなく、Amazon Web Services(AWS)、Anthropic、Google Cloud、Microsoft、OpenAIなどのAIプラットフォームでも動作します。また、アドビはNVIDIAと提携(https://business.adobe.com/blog/adobe-nvidia-cloud-native-3d-digital-twin-enterprise-agents)し、NVIDIA OpenShellセキュアランタイムとNVIDIA Nemotron オープンモデルを導入し、NVIDIAのセキュリティおよびガバナンス層をAdobe CX Enterprise Coworker（マーケティングインテリジェンスおよびワークフローオーケストレーション層）に統合することで、規制産業向けのガバナンス適用されたエージェントとCX専門知識を備えた包括的なソリューションを実現します。これらのパートナーシップにより、Adobe CX Enterprise Coworkerは多様なワークフローやテクノロジースタックに自然に組み込まれます。また、業界をリードするアドビのCXOアプリケーションや技術（Real-Time CDP、Customer Journey Analytics、Journey Optimizer、Brand Concierge(https://business.adobe.com/jp/products/brand-concierge.html)など）から得られるデータ、アクション、インサイトへのアクセスを最適化します。- あらゆるシステムを横断したインテリジェンスの統合：Adobe CX Enterprise Coworkerは、Real-Time CDP、Adobe Journey Optimizer、Customer Journey Analytics、Marketo Engage(https://business.adobe.com/jp/products/marketo.html)、Target(https://business.adobe.com/jp/products/target.html)といったアドビのエンタープライズアプリケーション全般に加え、CRMプラットフォームなどのエンタープライズシステムや、SNS、ニュース、その他の市場要因などの外部シグナルからのインサイトに基づいています。Adobe Engagement Intelligence(https://business.adobe.com/products/engagement-intelligence.html) (大規模なパーソナライゼーションを可能にし、顧客生涯価値を最大化するために最適化された意思決定エンジン)、Adobe Journey Optimizer Loyalty(https://business.adobe.com/jp/products/journey-optimizer/loyalty.html)（ロイヤリティステータスに基づいたゲーミフィケーション体験を提供する機能）、Adobe CX Analytics(https://business.adobe.com/jp/products/adobe-analytics.html)（AIチャットなどの新興チャネルを含む、すべてのタッチポイントにおけるカスタマージャーニー、コンテンツ、データを連携させる、統一されたガバナンス管理下のインテリジェンス層）、そしてAdobe Real-Time CDPプロファイルの拡張（非構造化データと構造化データを統合し、顧客エンゲージメントにAIによるコンテキストをより多く取り入れる）といった新たなイノベーションにより、このインテリジェンス層はさらに拡張されます。展開先がアドビのアプリケーション内であれ、サードパーティのAIプラットフォーム、あるいはカスタム構築されたインターフェイスであれ、Adobe CX Enterprise Coworkerは業務のあらゆる場面に適応します。正式リリースは今後数か月以内に予定されています。

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