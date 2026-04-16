Xが株式市場や仮想通貨のチャートをタイムライン上で直接見られる「Cashtags」機能を提供開始
X(旧Twitter)が、株式銘柄や仮想通貨のティッカーシンボルを入力するとチャートを表示できる「Cashtags」機能を、アメリカとカナダで提供開始しました。
𝕏 has always been the best source of financial news for traders and investors. Billions of dollars are allocated every day based on what people read on Timeline.
Today we're launching our new Cashtags feature in the US and Canada on iPhone, bringing real-time financial data to… pic.twitter.com/c8s7X9gHTO— Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) April 14, 2026
Our vision is more than just charts. The content on X is valuable & actionable, so trading should be frictionless.
Today we're also announcing a pilot integration with @Wealthsimple, Canada's leading brokerage.
Users in Canada will see a button on Cashtags so they can trade…— Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) April 14, 2026
X rolls out 'Cashtags' for in-timeline crypto and stock data | The Block
https://www.theblock.co/post/397470/x-rolls-out-cashtags
https://cryptopotato.com/musks-x-introduces-cashtags-with-real-time-market-data-for-crypto/
「Cashtags」は、Xでリアルタイム金融データを参照することができる機能です。
アメリカやヨーロッパの株式市場では、銘柄識別のため、社名とは別にアルファベット数文字で構成されるティッカーシンボルが与えられています。たとえばEVメーカーのテスラなら「TSLA」なので、Cashtagsだと頭に
タップすると、テスラ株の値動きが表示されました。期間は1日、1週間、1カ月、1年、全期間から選択可能。
グラフはローソク足チャートにも変更可能。値動きを見つつ、該当するCashtagsに言及した投稿を見ることができます。
株式銘柄だけでなく、仮想通貨も同じようにチェック可能です。
この機能について、Xのニキータ・ビア氏は「Cashtagsは、金融および仮想通貨コミュニティにとって最高の目的地になるという我々の取り組みの第一歩に過ぎません」と述べています。
なお、Cashtags機能はアメリカとカナダで、iOSユーザー向けに提供されるもので、Androidやブラウザ向けの展開や他の国への提供についてはなにも明かされていません。
ちなみに、同様の機能はまだXがTwitterと名乗っていた2022年12月にも1度実装されたことがあり、イーロン・マスク氏は「金融Twitterの多くの改良の1つです！」と投稿していました。
One of many product improvements coming to financial Twitter!
Nice work by Twitter team. https://t.co/CKLH8OtDDW— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2022