Webサイトの問題を「数分」で可視化

一般社団法人 Robo Co-op

※ The English version follows below.

ノーコード・ローコードのデジタルスキルのナレッジ提供により、難民やシングルマザーの教育・雇用機会の拡大に取り組んでいる一般社団法人Robo Co-op（代表理事：金 辰泰）の技術チームである Robo Lab は、Webサイトのセキュリティ・パフォーマンス・アクセシビリティを自動で分析する新ツール 「AI WEB ANALYZER」 を公開しました。

多くの企業や組織にとって、Webサイトの品質管理は重要な課題です。

しかし、セキュリティ診断やパフォーマンス分析には、専門知識や複雑なツールが必要となり、対応が後回しになってしまうケースも少なくありません。

AI WEB ANALYZER は、その課題を解決するために開発されました。

URLを入力するだけで、Webサイトを自動で分析し、重要な改善ポイントをわかりやすく提示します。

◆ AI WEB ANALYZER とは

AI WEB ANALYZER は、Webサイトの技術的な状態を包括的に分析する 自動診断プラットフォーム です。

主に以下のような観点からサイトをスキャンします。

▫セキュリティチェック

TLS設定、セキュリティヘッダー、Cookie設定などを確認

▫パフォーマンス分析

ページ読み込み速度やリソース最適化の状況を評価

▫アクセシビリティ診断

WCAG基準に基づくアクセシビリティの確認

▫テクノロジー解析

使用されているフレームワークや技術スタックを検出

▫サイト構造の分析

内部ページをクロールし、UXや構造の課題を発見

これらの分析結果は、レポートとしてまとめられ、改善に向けた具体的なヒントを得ることができます。

◆ 開発の背景

近年、企業のオンラインプレゼンスはますます重要になっています。

一方で、

▫セキュリティリスク

▫ページ速度の低下

▫アクセシビリティの課題

といった問題が、ユーザー体験や信頼性に大きく影響するようになっています。

AI WEB ANALYZER は、こうした問題を 専門家だけでなく誰でも簡単に発見できる環境を提供すること を目的として開発されました。

◆ Robo Co-opの取り組み

Robo Co-opはこれまで、

AI・自動化・デジタルスキルを通じて、多様な人材が活躍できる社会の実現を目指してきました。

今回の AI WEB ANALYZER の公開も、

テクノロジーをより多くの人に開き、デジタル環境の改善を支援する取り組みの一つ です。

今後もRobo Co-opは、AIや自動化を活用した革新的なツールの開発を通じて、

企業や個人のデジタル変革を支援していきます。

◆ AI WEB ANALYZER はこちらから

以下のページより、 AI WEB ANALYZER を体験できます。

https://webscanner.robo-lab.io/

◆Robo Co-opとは

Robo Co-opは、世界中の難民や日本のシングルマザーと共に「コープ」による社会的連帯の中でデジタルのリスキルとIT案件の就労、そして当事者による民主的な経営を行う共同体です。5人1組のチームを作り、グループ学習でモチベーションを高め合い、現場で求められるチームワークを磨きながら就労機会に繋げています。

Robo Co-opのミッションは、DE&Iに向けて女性や外国人、特に深刻性を抱えるシングルマザーと難民へデジタルスキルを提供し、育児と両立しやすい柔軟な働き方をベースとした雇用機会を拡大することです。

◆Robo Co-opでは、あらゆる形でのご支援を募集します

難民やシングルマザーをはじめとする多様な人材の業務委託によるプロジェクト推進や事業成長を通じた社会貢献に協力いただける企業を広く募集します。本取り組みにご関心のある方は、Robo Co-opまでお問い合わせください。

- Robo Co-opへのアウトソース: RPA開発をRobo Co-opにアウトソースすることで、難民の背景を持つメンバーの就労機会に貢献できます。- Robo Co-opのメンバーによるリスキル: すでに難民の背景を持つ人々を雇用している場合、Robo Co-opのメンバーにリスキルの研修を依頼できます。- 私たちのストーリーの発信: Robo Co-opのメンバーは、難民による「デジタル・インクルージョン」を自分たちの手で広げようと努力しています。彼らのストーリーや取り組みを広めてくださるメディア・報道関係者の皆様のお力添えにも感謝します。

【本件に関するお問い合わせ先】

一般社団法人 Robo Co-op

📧 Email：info@roboco-op.org

🌐 公式Webサイト： https://roboco-op.org/jp

Robo Lab Launches “AI WEB ANALYZER” - A Tool That Visualizes Website Issues in Minutes

Robo Lab, the technical team of Robo Co-op (Representative Director: Kim Jintae), a general incorporated association working to expand educational and employment opportunities for refugees and single mothers through the provision of no-code and low-code digital skills, has launched a new tool, “AI WEB ANALYZER,” which automatically analyzes website security, performance, and accessibility.

For many companies and organizations, maintaining the quality of their websites is a critical challenge.

However, security assessments and performance analysis often require specialized knowledge and complex tools, which can lead to delays or deprioritization.

AI WEB ANALYZER was developed to address these challenges.

By simply entering a URL, the tool automatically analyzes a website and clearly presents key areas for improvement.

◆ What is AI WEB ANALYZER ?

AI WEB ANALYZER is an automated website analysis platform that evaluates the technical health of websites.

The tool scans websites from multiple perspectives, including:

▫Security Checks

Analyzes TLS configuration, security headers, cookie policies, and other security-related elements.

▫Performance Analysis

Evaluates page load speed and resource optimization to help improve site performance.

▫Accessibility Audits

Reviews website accessibility based on WCAG-related standards.

▫Technology Detection

Identifies frameworks and technologies used within the website.

▫Site Structure Analysis

Crawls internal pages to detect structural or user-experience issues.



The results are compiled into a report that helps users quickly understand key areas that require attention and improvement.

◆ Background of the Development

In recent years, a strong online presence has become essential for organizations of all sizes.

At the same time, issues such as:

▫Security vulnerabilities

▫Slow page performance

▫Accessibility barriers

can significantly impact user experience and trust.

AI WEB ANALYZER was developed with the goal of making it easier for anyone not just technical experts, to identify these issues and improve their websites.

◆ Robo Co-op’s Initiative

Robo Co-op has been working to create opportunities for diverse communities by promoting digital skills, automation, and AI technologies.

The launch of WebScanner is part of this effort to open access to technology and help organizations improve their digital environments.

Robo Co-op will continue developing innovative tools using AI and automation to support organizations and individuals in their digital transformation.

◆ Try AI WEB ANALYZER

AI WEB ANALYZER is now available online.

https://webscanner.robo-lab.io/

◆ About Robo Co-op

Robo Co-op is a supportive community where refugees and single mothers come together to build digital skills, engage in IT projects, and practice cooperative, participant-led management.

Through five-person learning teams, members motivate each other, develop teamwork, and prepare for real-world jobs.

Our mission is to drive Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion by equipping women and non-Japanese residents especially those facing caregiving challenges with flexible digital career paths.

◆ How You Can Support

We welcome companies and individuals interested in driving social impact through collaboration with talented refugees and single mothers.

- Outsource to Robo Co-opSupport job creation for refugee-background members by outsourcing RPA (Robotic Process Automation) work to us.- Reskilling by Robo Co-op Members If you employ refugees, we can provide reskilling services delivered by our trained members.- Help Share Our Story Robo Co-op is advancing digital inclusion by and for refugees. We’re grateful to journalists and media allies who help share our mission.

【Contact Information 】

General Incorporated Association Robo Co-op

📧 Email: info@roboco-op.org

🌐 Website: https://roboco-op.org/jp