「りくりゅう」ことフィギュアスケートのペアでミラノ・コルティナ五輪金メダルの三浦璃来、木原龍一（木下グループ）組が１７日、連名で引退を表明した。

まず午前７時台に日本語でそれぞれのインスタグラムを更新し「この度、三浦璃来・木原龍一は今シーズンをもちまして現役を引退することを決断しました」と報告したりくりゅう。９時台に新たに更新し、今度は英語で「Ｗｅ， Ｒｉｋｕ Ｍｉｕｒａ ａｎｄ Ｒｙｕｉｃｈｉ Ｋｉｈａｒａ， ｈａｖｅ ｄｅｃｉｄｅｄ ｔｏ ｒｅｔｉｒｅ ｆｒｏｍ ｃｏｍｐｅｔｉｔｉｖｅ ｓｋａｔｉｎｇ ｆｏｌｌｏｗｉｎｇ ｔｈｅ ｅｎｄ ｏｆ ｔｈｉｓ ｓｅａｓｏｎ」と海外ファンへ向けて引退することを伝えた。

この投稿には「さびしくなります」「いつも感動させられました」「ショックだけど、あなた方が成し遂げたことは本当にすばらしい」「２人が氷上で見せてくれた魔法は忘れられません」などと惜別の声が続々と寄せられている。

【英文投稿全文】

We, Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara, have decided to retire from competitive skating following the end of this season.

We feel deeply grateful to all of you who have supported us from the beginning of our partnership.

“RikuRyu” could not have competed for as long as we have without the help of people around us.

Whenever we faced challenges, someone was right there extending a helping hand.

Each and every one of those acts of support made us stronger and helped us get to where we are today.

We would also like to sincerely thank Kinoshita Group and all of our sponsors, as well as our families and friends who stood by our side at all times.

And of course, we are deeply appreciative of our coach Bruno Marcotte, and the coaching team who supported us every step of the way.

You always believed in us, guided us with positivity, and for that we will forever be grateful.

The time we spent together, sharing both joy and disappointment, is a treasure we value more than anything.

We will never forget any of the things we experienced or the people we met, and will always carry with us a deep sense of gratitude for the support we received.

While our competitive careers are coming to an end, we truly feel that we gave it our all, and have no regrets. We are proud of everything we went through, and feel we gained so much along the way.

The two of us will now take on new challenges so that we can bring wider recognition to pair skating in Japan.

We hope that we can count on you to follow us on our journey.

Once again, thank you for all the years of support.

Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara