【Steam：Kingdom Come: Deliverance II】 セール期間：9月16日まで 価格：8,090円 → 5,663円（30%OFF）

Deep Silverは、アクションRPG「Kingdom Come: Deliverance II（キングダムカム・デリバランス II）」のセールをSteamにて実施している。期間は9月16日まで。

本作は、15世紀中世ヨーロッパを舞台としたオープンワールドアクションRPG。今回はSteam版のスペシャルプロモーションとして、30%OFFの5,663円で販売されている。

また、拡張パスや様々な特典が付属する「Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Gold Edition」も35%OFFに。いずれも期間は9月16日までとなる。

なお、セールは予告なく期間などが変更する場合もあるので、購入の際は商品ページにて割引価格が適用されているかを確認してほしい。

